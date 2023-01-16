African American Film Critics Association Reveals 2023 AAFCA Award Winners

The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) revealed the winners of the 14th annual AAFCA Awards on Monday.

The Woman King, Till, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery each scored two AAFCA Awards: The Woman King won best picture and best director for Gina Prince-Bythewood, Till won best actress for Danielle Deadwyler and the Emerging Face award for Jalyn Hall, Wakanda Forever won best supporting actress for Angela Bassett and best song for Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” and Glass Onion won best writing for Rian Johnson and best ensemble.

Brian Tyree Henry won the best supporting actor award for his role in Causeway and Jeremy Pope won best actor for The Inspection, while best animated feature went to Wendell & Wild and best international feature went to Saint Omer.

Winners, as well as special honorees, will be honored at the 14th annual AAFCA Awards on March 1 at the Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California.

“AAFCA is deeply honored to recognize some of the most captivating films and performances of the year,” says AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson. “These thought-provoking stories of strength, determination and courage lift us and entertain us. It’s an honor to recognize the incredible, visionary work both in front of and behind the camera of this year’s AAFCA Award winners.”

See below for the full list of winners.

Best Picture: The Woman King

Best Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King)

Best Actor: Jeremy Pope (The Inspection)

Best Actress: Danielle Deadwyler (Till)

Best Supporting Actor: Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)

Best Supporting Actress: Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Emerging Face: Jalyn Hall (Till & Bruiser)

Emerging Filmmaker: Carey Williams (Emergency)

Best Independent Feature: Nanny

Best Animated Feature: Wendell & Wild

Best Documentary: Sidney

Best Ensemble: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Writing: Rian Johnson (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)

Best International Feature: Saint Omer

Best Song: “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Best Live Action Short: We Cry Together

Best Animated Short: New Moon

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT HONOREES | 14TH ANNUAL AAFCA AWARDS

Impact Award: Till

The Innovator Award: Composer, Michael Abels (Nope)

Building Change Award, presented by Lowes: Production Designer, Hannah Beachler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

The Beacon Award: Antoine Fuqua and Will Smith (Emancipation)

The Ashley Boone Award: Producer, Nate Moore (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)