‘Aftersun’ Director Charlotte Wells, ‘Holy Spider’ Star Zar Amir Ebrahimi on Locarno Film Fest Jury

The Golden and Silver Leopard awards for the Locarno International Film Festival

Aftersun director Charlotte Wells and Holy Spider star Zar Amir Ebrahimi have joined the jury of the 76th Locarno International Film Festival and will judge the 2023 competitors for the festival’s Golden Leopard award. Ebrahimi also stars in Noora Niasari’s Sundance audience award winner Shayda, which will be the closing film in Locarno this year.

French actor Lambert Wilson, known for his performances in the Matrix films, will head up this year’s Locarno international jury as president. Also in the 2023 jury are European Film Academy director and CEO Matthijs Wouter Knol and Lesli Klainberg, President of Film at New York’s Lincoln Center.

The films of Locarno’s Concorso Cineasti del presente sidebar, featuring works from first and second-time directors will be assessed by a three-person jury of Beatrice Fiorentino, general delegate of Film Critics’ Week at the Venice Film Festival, the French-Tunisian director Erige Sehiri (Under the Fig Trees) and German filmmaker Helena Wittmann (Drift).

The first feature jury for debut features in Locarno includes film critic and programmer Devika Girish, Egyptian film director Omar El Zohairy (Feathers), and Filipina filmmaker Isabel Sandoval (Lingua Franca).

The short films in the Pardi di domani section will be judged by Canadian filmmaker Matthew Rankin (The 20th Century), Swiss director and production designer Amos Sussigan, and Polish producer Ewa Puszczyńska (Jonathan Glazer’s Cannes Grand Prize winner The Zone of Interest).

The jury for the Green Leopard award, a prize introduced last year for the best film with an environmental message or theme, includes Iranian director Firouzeh Khosrovani (Radiograph of a Family) Swiss-Paraguayan filmmaker Arami Ullón (Nothing But the Sun) and Senegalese filmmaker Moussa Sene Absa (Xalé).

The winners of the 76th Locarno festival will be announced at an award ceremony on August 12. The 2023 Locarno festival runs August 2 -12.