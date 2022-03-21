‘Sex Education,’ ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘Shrill’ Stars to Lead Brit Comedy ‘Seize Them!’

BAFTA-winning Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood is to lead the cast of upcoming British historical comedy Seize Them!

The film — which has now started principal photography — also stars Lolly Adefope (Shrill, Ghosts, This Time With Alan Partridge), Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton, Derry Girls), Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz, The World’s End, Paul) and Jessica Hynes (W1A, Spaced).

A female-led comedy set in Britain during the Dark Ages, Seize Them! sees Queen Dagan (Aimee Lou Wood) as master of all she surveys, with an ego to match — until she’s toppled by a revolution led by the charismatic Humble Joan (Coughlan). The Queen becomes a fugitive in her own land, a hefty bounty on her head. With the help of Shulmay (Adefope), a former servant with a lot of secrets — and Bobik (Frost), a shit-shoveler who wants more out of life — Queen Dagan must face every conceivable hardship and danger as she embarks on a voyage to win back her throne. She also has to face up to the very worst parts of herself. Can she become Queen again? And can she become a better person while she does it? And what if she has to choose?

Directed by Curtis Vowell (Baby Done, Fantail), Seize Them! is written by Andy Riley (Veep, Ron’s Gone Wrong) and is produced by Damian Jones (Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, The Lady in the Van) and Matthew James Wilkinson (Days of the Bagnold Summer, Yesterday). Executive produced by Nigel Green, Jack Webb, Sophie Meyer, Paul Grindey and Andy Riley, the film is financed by Entertainment Film Distributors (EFD), which is also releasing it in the U.K. and Ireland.

“We are very excited to be working with the funniest young actresses around today in Aimee, Lolly and Nicola as well as the epic Nick Frost and Jess Hynes,” said Jones. “Backed by one of the best distributors in the U.K. in Nigel Green and EFD, we feel privileged to be bringing this project to the big screen.”

Seize Them! will shoot over six weeks in Kent and Wales.