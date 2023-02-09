Ben Affleck, Matt Damon’s First ‘AIR’ Trailer Drops Ahead of Super Bowl

- Share this article on Facebook
Moviegoers have gotten their first glimpse of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s upcoming movie about Nike’s game-changing early days.
A trailer for AIR dropped Thursday in advance of a Super Bowl spot for the Affleck-directed film, which is from Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures.
Damon stars as Sonny Vaccaro, the maverick Nike salesman who signed rising basketball player Michael Jordan to a shoe contract in the mid-’80s that launched the global, multibillion-dollar contemporary sneaker industry.
Related Stories
Affleck plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight, while Viola Davis stars as Deloris Jordan, who was instrumental in negotiating the deal on behalf of her son.
Additional cast includes Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser, Chris Messina as David Falk, Marlon Wayans as George Raveling, Chris Tucker as Howard White, Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Gustaf Skarsgård as Horst Dassler and Julius Tennon as James Jordan.
Amazon and Affleck announced last month that AIR will receive a traditional theatrical release across the globe before debuting on Prime Video at a later, yet-to-be announced date (its streaming release date will depend upon its box office performance, at least to some extent). Such a release is a significant step for a streamer.
AIR is the first project from Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity, and also marks the first time that Damon has starred in a film directed by Affleck.
