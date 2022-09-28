Al Pacino to Star Opposite Charlie Heaton, Diana Silvers in Indie Film ‘Billy Knight’

Writer-director Alec Griffen Roth has found his Billy Knight.

Al Pacino is set to topline Roth’s debut feature, Billy Knight, and star opposite Charlie Heaton and Diana Silvers in the project he describes as “a love letter to cinema.”

The plot follows grad school students, Alex (Heaton) and Emily (Silvers), as they navigate their careers as aspiring filmmakers. Alex is simultaneously grappling with the grief of losing his father, a failed screenwriter, who left him a box of unfinished scripts and a handkerchief with the name “Billy Knight” embroidered on it. Consumed with the desire to discover his identity, Alex embarks on a Hollywood adventure to track down this mysterious and reclusive Billy Knight, played by Pacino.

Billy Knight is being produced by Autumn Bailey-Ford and Cameron Burnett of Prominent Prods., Sevier Crespo and Amanda Kiely. Executive producers are Sarah Sarandos, Josh Clayton, Kirk Martin and Peter Bortel of Our World Films. Production begins this week in Los Angeles with CAA repping the film rights.

“Billy Knight is a love letter to cinema, a fantasy steeped in the history of this great artform. It’s also the tale of two struggling artists, an introspective struggle of a young man trying to find his voice and discovering what’s important in life,” Roth said in a statement. “Having the incomparable Al Pacino and the incredible talents Charlie Heaton and Diana Silvers in the film is a dream come true.”

Adds Burnett: “Billy Knight pays homage to the great artists and craftsmen that created this engine of creativity we call Hollywood. We started Prominent Prods. with the mission to discover the artists of our generation like Ale, and to help amplify their unique visions. We couldn’t be more thrilled to embark on this journey with such an amazing cast and crew.”

Pacino, repped by CAA, most recently starred in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci. Heaton, best known for his work in Stranger Things, is repped by Gersh, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and the law firm Sloan Offer.

Silvers is repped by WME, Entertainment 360 and Jackoway, Austen. A model-turned-actress, she made a splash in Booksmart and has since been seen in Ma, Ava and Space Force.

Roth is independently repped by Keyun “Country” Parker who is assisting in the production of the film.