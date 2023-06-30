×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Jason Alexander, Ralph Macchio and More Pay Tribute to Alan Arkin: “Legendary in Every Aspect”

The Oscar-winning actor died at 89.

Alan Arkin
Alan Arkin Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

A number of Hollywood stars took to social media to pay tribute to Alan Arkin, who died at 89.

“Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man,” his sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony shared in a joint statement announcing his death. “A loving husband, father, grand and great-grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.”

Arkin was perhaps best known for his Oscar-winning work in Little Miss Sunshine, opposite Abigail Breslin, Steve Carell, Paul Dano and Toni Collette. He also starred in Argo, which garnered him another Oscar nomination. The actor most recently was nominated for back-to-back Emmys for best supporting actor in a comedy series for his work in The Kominsky Method.

Related Stories

Alan Arkin
Movies

Alan Arkin, Virtuoso Comic Actor With a Serious Side, Dies at 89

George Riddle
TV

George Riddle, Actor on 'The Onion News Network' and 'The Fantasticks,' Dies at 86

Jason Alexander was the first star to react to the news, tweeting in part, “Such a wonderful, original voice for comedy. And on the few occasions I was in his presence, a kind and generous soul. I learned so much from watching him. And the laughs I got from his glorious work seem endless.”

“The one and only ALAN ARKIN has left us,” Michael Imperioli wrote on Instagram. “Arkin was a rare breed who had an infallible sense of truth that allowed him to shift with ease from the tragic to the hilarious in the blink of an eye. Such a great actor and such a great loss to cinema.”

Ralph Macchio tweeted, “Alan Arkin – legendary in every aspect and any genre. His range was and is… beyond! Truly one of a kind.”

Read more tributes to Arkin below.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad