Alec Baldwin to Make Rare Public Appearance at Boulder International Film Fest (Exclusive)

Alec Baldwin, who has laid low since he accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the independent film Rust last Oct. 21, will make a rare public appearance at the Boulder International Film Festival in March, The Hollywood Reporter can exclusively report.

Baldwin has agreed to attend the up-and-coming fest’s 18th edition, which will run from March 3-6, as its first-ever “special guest programmer.” The fest will screen three films which Baldwin says have significantly influenced and impacted him: Stanley Kubrick‘s Dr. Strangelove (1964); Judith Ehrlich and Rick Goldsmith‘s The Most Dangerous Man in America: Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers (2009); and Julie Cohen and Betsy West‘s Julia (2021), which is in contention for the best documentary feature Oscar. Baldwin will participate in brief Q&As after each screening with film critic and culture writer Lisa Kennedy to discuss why he chose those films.

Baldwin will also be interviewed by Ron Bostwick, a veteran journalist and the festival’s longtime special events producer, on March 5 in front of an audience at the Boulder Theater.

“I am quite excited about returning to the Boulder International Film Festival, which I last attended in 2010,” Baldwin said in a statement. “I think Boulder is a great town and I know they have a wonderful festival.”

Kathy Beeck, the festival’s director, added, “This is our first year having a Special Guest Programmer, and it’s wonderful to be able to feature Alec Baldwin, who is a friend of the festival and is very knowledgeable about film. In addition to being an actor and writer, he has a podcast called Here’s the Thing with Alec Baldwin and served as a host of The Essentials on Turner Classic Movies, a series presenting some of the most essential films ever made to TCM viewers. We’re honored that this year Alec will be taking on this important role and sharing some of his favorite films with BIFF.”

Baldwin’s one other public appearance since the Rust tragedy was at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala on Dec. 9, where he served as master of ceremonies.