Cannes: Alec Baldwin to Star in ‘Kent State,’ About 1970 Vietnam War Protest Shootings (Exclusive)

Alec Baldwin has lined up another project, joining the cast of the upcoming feature film Kent State.
The film is set to bring to life the violent and tragic events of May 4, 1970, when four students were shot and killed by the National Guard during a campus protest against the Vietnam War. Baldwin will play Kent State president Robert I. White.
The film is being sold in Cannes by Strive Global Media.
Currently in pre-production, Kent State marks the feature directorial debut of Karen Slade, who also wrote the screenplay. Produced by Kristen Moser of Autumn Moor Productions, the executive producers on the movie include Tom Ortenberg, Kevin Beer, Ivan Williams, and Michael Walsh.
The deal was brokered by Miriam Elchanan, president of sales & acquisitions at Strive Global Media, and Lynn Mooney, president of Onna Media.
Baldwin has just completed the filming on his tragedy-stricken feature Rust almost 18 months after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set. In the Western, Baldwin plays an infamous outlaw who comes out of hiding to stop his 13-year-old grandson from being hanged for murder. The movie — which resumed filming in April with Hutchins’ widower as a producer — is now being sold by Goodfellas at the Marché du Film in Cannes.
