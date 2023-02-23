Alec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty in ‘Rust’ Shooting Case, Waives First Court Appearance

Alec Baldwin pled not guilty to involuntary manslaughter ahead of his first scheduled court appearance in the Rust shooting case.

The actor and producer also waived his appearance in court on Friday, which was scheduled to take place virtually. Baldwin and his team instead submitted his not guilty plea through a court filing obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. He remains free without having to post a bond. Gutierrez-Reed is still expected to appear in court on Friday.

The plea comes less than a week after the Santa Fe District Attorney downgraded charges against Baldwin and Rust armor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, removing the firearm enhancement and a potential five-year prison sentence for both. The two still face involuntary manslaughter charges in the case over cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ death on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set in October 2021, which could result in a maximum of 18 months in prison.

Baldwin has repeatedly denied allegations that he was at fault for the shooting.

The plea follows an extensive, year-long investigation into the shooting, which resulted in Hutchins’ death and the injury of director Joel Dsouza after a gun held by Alec Baldwin discharged while on set. The investigation by the Santa Fe County Sherriff’s office was assisted by the FBI, and led to Baladwin and Gutierrez-Reed being formally charged with involuntary manslaughter by the DA on Jan. 31. That followed Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announcing criminal charges against the two on Jan. 19, neither of whom were arrested.

“Baldwin acted with willful disregard of the safety of others and in a manner which endangered other people,” the DA said in a statement regarding the charges against Baldwin

Baldwin is set to return to filming for the movie this spring in Montana after it went on a production pause in October following the shooting. The return will feature a mix of old and new crew members. Hutchins’ widow, Matthew, is a named producer on the project as part of a settlement that was announced back in October.