×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Returns to Cannes With New Sales Company (Exclusive)

Almost 18 months after the tragic shooting of its cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set, the Western — which resumed filming in April with Hutchins' widower as a producer — is now being sold by Goodfellas.

Yellowstone Film Ranch
Yellowstone Film Ranch, where 'Rust' is resuming its shoot. Scott Johnson/Yellowstone Film Ranch

Three years after it was first announced and almost 18 months after the fatal shooting of its cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set, the Alec Baldwin-starring Western Rust has returned to the Cannes market.

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Goodfellas — formerly Wild Bunch International — is selling the project, taking over from Highland Film Group who originally launched it in the virtual Marché in 2000.

Rust sees Baldwin an infamous outlaw who comes out of hiding to stop his 13-year-old grandson from being hanged for murder. Joel Souza, who teamed with Baldwin on Crown Vic, directs from a story they both conceived.

Related Stories

The Augustus Hotel & Resort in Forte dei Marmi, located on the Ligurian Sea about an hour and a half west of Florence.he Augustus Hotel & Resort in Forte dei Marmi, located on the Ligurian Sea about an hour and a half west of Florence.
Lifestyle

Italy's Answer to St. Tropez: Where to Stay in Forte Dei Marmi on the Tuscan Coast

La Residencia Hotel in Deià is part of the LVMH-owned Belmond luxury group. Gwyneth Paltrow, Tom Hanks and Harrison Ford are past guests.
Lifestyle

Mallorca Travel: The Best Places and Ways to Unwind on the Celeb-Loved Spanish Island

However, Rust is now better known for the incident on Oct. 21, 2021 in Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, in which a revolver Baldwin was holding discharged, killing Hutchins and injuring Souza. The tragic incident saw the production shut down, a major legal battle erupt over who held responsibility for what happened and an industry-wide call for live ammunition to be banned from film sets. (In Feb. 2022, Hutchins’ family filed a wrongful death suit in New Mexico against Alec Baldwin and “others responsible for the safety on set and whose reckless behavior” led to her “senseless and tragic death.”)

In April of this year, two counts of involuntary manslaughter against Baldwin were dropped and filming resumed at Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana. Hutchins’ widower, Matthew Hutchins, is now an executive producer on the movie under a settlement he reached with the production to resolve the wrongful death suit. Filming on Rust is expected to be completed later this month.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad