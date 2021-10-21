Prop Gun Misfire on Set of Alec Baldwin Film Leaves One Crew Member Dead, Another in Critical

An apparent prop gun misfire on the set of Alec Baldwin’s Western movie Rust on Thursday left one crew member dead and another wounded, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department.

A 42-year-old female was transported via helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she died of her injuries, the sheriff’s department said. The second victim, also 42, was transported by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent’s hospital, where he was receiving emergency care. The victim was in critical condition, Juan Ríos, spokesman for the sheriff’s office told The Hollywood Reporter.

“There was an accident today on the New Mexico set of Rust involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks,” a spokesperson from the production said in a statement obtained by THR.

“Production has been halted for the time being. The safety of our cast and crew remains our top priority,” the statement said.

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Bonanza Creek Ranch set at 1:50 p.m. MST after a 911 call indicated an individual had been shot on set.

Ríos said an investigation was underway. It was unclear who fired the prop firearm and what type of projectile was discharged.

According to a tweet from KOB4 evening anchor Tessa Mentus and local reports, a church set was blocked off while security locked down the location.

The Joel Souza film, which is shooting in Bonanza Creek Ranch, N.M., also stars Frances Fisher, Jensen Ackles and Travis Fimmel.

Baldwin stars in the film as infamous Western outlaw Harland Rust. When his estranged grandson is convicted of an accidental murder and sentenced to hang, Rust travels to Kansas to break him out of prison. The two fugitives must then outrun U.S. Marshal Wood Helm and bounty-hunter Fenton ‘Preacher’ Lang.

More to come.