Alec Baldwin Calls Halyna Hutchins “My Friend,” Says ‘Rust’ Production Was “Well-Oiled” in First On-Camera Interview

Alec Baldwin addressed the Oct. 21 death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and questions around the now -paused production in his first on-camera interview since the on-set shooting.

Speaking to several reporters while stopped on a road in Manchester, Vermont, Baldwin — who was with his wife Hilaria — once again spoke to the work and person that the Rust director of photography was, calling her his friend. He also commented on the capability of the production and its crew and stated that he does not think production will start up again.

“She was my friend. The day I arrived in Santa Fe and started shooting, I took her to dinner with Joel [Souza], the director,” Baldwin said. “We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together, and then this horrible event happened.”

Hutchins died on Oct. 21 after being struck by a live round from a gun fired by Alec Baldwin on the movie’s New Mexico set. Director Joel Souza, who was standing behind Hutchins, was wounded and taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. He’s since been discharged.

The gun used by Baldwin had been handled by armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director Dave Halls, all three of which have been identified It was Halls who handed the gun to Baldwin, announcing, “cold gun” — aka “not loaded” — according to a Santa Fe County Sheriff detective’s affidavit used to obtain a search warrant. In the midst of explaining how he would draw the gun, Baldwin went through the motion, which is when the gun fired, according to the affidavit. The sheriff said Wednesday that no footage of the shooting exists.

During the interview, which at a few notable points became tense though it remained respectful and professional, Baldwin also clarified why, outside of a statement posted to Twitter last week, he has not spoken out more. “I’m not allowed to make any comments,” he said. “I’ve been ordered by the sheriff’s department in Santa Fe. I can’t answer any questions about the investigation.”

He later added that he is “eagerly awaiting” to learn what the sheriff’s investigation has yielded.

At another point, Baldwin responded to a question about whether he had been in contact with Hutchins’ husband, Matt, and her family. Baldwin confirmed he had and stated that Hutchins’ husband, with whom she had a one-year-old son, is “in shock” and that they are “in constant contact with him because we’re very worried about his family and his kid.”

When asked about the growing calls for changes to gun use on Hollywood sets, the actor pointed the industry’s long use of firearms but affirmed that he believes efforts should be made to increase safety.

“I do know that an ongoing effort to limit the use of firearms on film sets is something I’m extremely interested in. But remember something that I think is important and that is how many bullets have been fired on films and TV shows in the last 75 years. This is America. How many bullets have gone off in movies, nearly all of them without incident,” he said.

“It’s urgent that you understand I’m not an expert in this field. So whatever other people decide is the best way to go in terms of protecting people’s safety on film sets, I’m all in favor of and I will cooperate with that in any way that I can,” he added.

During an Oct. 27 press conference, both the Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza and Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said the investigation could take several more months. Mendoza also confirmed that it’s still too early to comment on charges, though arrests will be made if warranted. Interviews are still being conducted and the investigation is ongoing.