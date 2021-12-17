Santa Fe Police Department Issues Warrant to Search Alec Baldwin’s Cell Phone (Report)

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office has issues a warrant to search Alec Baldwin’s cellphone amid the ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October, multiple outlets have reported.

Detective Alexandria Hancock and investigators requested the warrant to search for any evidence related to the Rust film production that could help in the investigation of the shooting that killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

According to The Associated Press, the search warrant affidavit states that Hutchins’ phone was briefly searched where conversations about Rust were found beginning in July, as well as photographs of receipts from Santa Fe businesses.

Details from Baldwin’s interview with detectives are also reportedly shared in the affidavit, which states that Baldwin had shared emails with armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed discussing the different styles of guns and knives to be used for the production. Baldwin had reportedly requested a Colt revolver with a brown handle.

On Oct. 21, Baldwin — who also served as a producer on Joel Souza’s low-budget western film — discharged a firearm on the set of Rust, in which a bullet hit and killed Hutchins, 42, and injured Souza in the shoulder.

During a sit-down interview with ABC anchor George Stephanopolous in December, Baldwin walked through what happened in detail, noting that Hutchins had been guiding him in how to hold the gun for a particular camera angle and that she told him to begin cocking the hammer. “I pulled the hammer as far back as I could without cocking the gun,” Baldwin said. “I let go of the hammer and bang, the gun goes off.”

The actor went on to say, “Everyone was shocked. … The gun was supposed to be empty. I was told I was handed an empty gun. She goes down, I thought to myself, did she faint?” he added. “The notion that there was a live round in that gun did not dawn on me until 45 minutes or an hour later.”

Baldwin, who learned of Hutchins’ death during an interview with the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, expressed that there are “all kinds of civil litigation” surrounding the event.

When asked by Stephanopolous whether he expects to face charges, Baldwin said, “I have been told by people in the know, even inside the state, that it is highly unlikely that I would be charged criminally.”

Reed and assistant director Dave Halls are also among those under investigation.