Alec Baldwin Shares “Shock and Sadness” Over Deadly Set Shooting

Alec Baldwin on Friday morning expressed his “shock and sadness” over an incident Thursday on the set of his film, Rust, where a gun he was handling misfired, killing the cinematographer and wounding the director.

Director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, died Thursday after being injured when the prop gun was “discharged” by Baldwin, the Western’s producer and star. Hutchins had been transported by helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred,” Baldwin said via Twitter. “I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

The second victim was the film’s director, Joel Souza, 48, who was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. His condition is not known.

An update on the investigation will likely not occur until next week, Juan Ríos, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, told The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, as interviews are ongoing and evidence is being collected. Baldwin was interviewed Thursday by investigators at the sheriff’s department, Ríos said.

A spokesperson from Rust said in a statement: “The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones. We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event.”

On Friday, IATSE said in a statement that it “mourned” the death of Local 600 member Halyna Hutchins and that it would be “activating our partnerships across the industry to provide support and resources to our sisters, brothers, and kin.” The union also added that members should call IATSE’s Safety Hotline if they ever feel unsafe.

Ríos told THR no charges have been filed. “According to investigators it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement. “Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged.”