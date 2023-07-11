Alex Gibney Finishes Paul Simon Doc ‘In Restless Dreams’ for Expected Fall Festival Bow

Alex Gibney— who recently set his Elon Musk doc, Musk, with HBO— has wrapped his Paul Simon doc in time for an expected fall festival run.

The doc, titled In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon, is three years in the making and follows Simon as he makes his latest album, Seven Pslams. According to the project’s description, it “poses questions about faith and mortality, during the pandemic and while dealing with his hearing loss.” The album, which will also include his rise as a part of the duo Simon & Garfunkel and an award-winning solo artist, features rare footage of Simon, including outtakes from 1969 doc Songs of America and early rehearsals.

Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions produced alongside Closer Media and Anonymous Content, which also co-financed the project. (Gibney, Closer, and Anonymous Content previously worked together on Musk.)

Erin Edeiken, David Rahtz and Svetlana Zill produced, with Jeff Kramer, Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, and Kristen Vaurio executive producing. Closer Media’s Zhang Xin, William Horberg, Joey Marra, and Bob Xu also exec produced, with Nick Shumaker, Jessica Grimshaw, and David Levine of Anonymous Content.

“In early 2021 amid the pandemic, Paul invited me to film him while he was making his most recent album, ‘Seven Psalms.’ Paul was losing his hearing in one ear, and it was a devastating time. His tribulations in making that album about faith and mortality are the emotional heart of this story,” noted Gibney. “Creating a visual dreamscape to meet Paul’s life as an artist has been painstaking, and one of my greatest joys.”

Altitude, UTA and AC Independent are handling sales.