Alexander Skarsgard’s Ax-Throwing Skills Are a Work in Progress

'The Northman' director Robert Eggers (left) and Alexander Skarsgård showed less-than Viking like ax-wielding abilities at a recent media event. “It was really hard,” says the actor.

Vikings and axes go hand in hand, so it might seem a safe bet that the star of Robert Eggers’ upcoming revenge thriller The Northman, Alexander Skarsgård (seen brandishing one on the poster and in various bloody axe-based rampages throughout the film), might be skilled with the weapon in real life.

Not so fast.

Focus Features hosted journalists in London to partake in, among other activities, a trip to an ax-throwing center with appearances by Eggers and Skarsgård. Though far from the worst, Skarsgård failed to dominate with his efforts, striking the wooden target only a couple of times.

“It was really hard,” he explained afterwards, claiming his training didn’t cover a crucial skill. “We were taught how to swing but not to actually throw it.” Eggers, meanwhile, finished at the bottom of the bunch. “I didn’t get a single one,” he noted. “A total failure.” (For the record, after a rocky start THR‘s humble London correspondent took first place like a true Northman, although it perhaps should be noted that both Skarsgård and Eggers had left by this point).

The film hits theaters April 22.

Alexander Skarsgård in ‘The Northman’ Courtesy of Aidan Monaghan/Focus Features

A version of this story first appeared in the April 13 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.