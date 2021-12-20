Alexander Skarsgard Seeks Revenge in ‘The Northman’ Trailer

“I will avenge you, father. I will save you, mother. I will kill you, Fjolnir.”

Alexander Skarsgård repeats these phrases over and over again in the first trailer for Robert Eggers’ The Northman.

Set at the turn of 10th century Iceland, the action-packed film from Focus Features follows a young viking prince Amleth (Skarsgård) on a journey to avenge his father’s murder. The period piece also stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe, Claes Bang and Björk.

The Northman reunites director Eggers’ with Dafoe and Taylor-Joy, who starred in his films The Lighthouse and The Witch, respectively.

The trailer opens with a young Amleth and his mother Queen Gudrún (Kidman) awaiting the return of King Aurvandil (Hawke), who, shortly after returning, is murdered by his brother (Bang). The queen is kidnapped and Amleth is left with no choice but to flee his native land, which begins his quest for revenge.

“Why would you stowaway to such a hellish place?” Taylor-Joy’s Olga asks Skarsgård’s Amleth. “To find what was stolen from me,” he replies. “And what is that,” she asks. “The kingdom.”

The nearly two-and-a-half minute trailer gives viewers a glimpse at how far Amleth will go to avenge his father, save his mother and kill his uncle Fjolnir.

“You must choose between kindness for your kin or hate for your enemies,” Amleth is told.

The Northman hits theaters April 22.