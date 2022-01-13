Alexei Navalny Doc Headed to CNN, HBO Max

A documentary about Alexei Navalny — the Russian government opposition leader that was targeted in an assassination attempt in August 2020 — is headed to CNN, as well as streaming services CNN+ and HBO Max.

CNN Films and HBO Max will partner on Navalny, which is directed by Daniel Roher, the non-fiction filmmaker who was most recently behind Once Were Brothers. CNN will broadcast the film in North America, with HBO Max and CNN+ holding streaming rights. Other distribution rights, including theatrical, remain available.

The description for the doc reads: “In August 2020, a plane traveling from Siberia to Moscow made an emergency landing. One of its passengers, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was deathly ill. He was taken to a local Siberian hospital and evacuated to Berlin, where the German government eventually determined he had been poisoned with Novichok, a lethal nerve agent implicated in attacks on other opponents of the Russian government.

Navalny and his team learned about the attempt on his life from the data investigative journalism outlet Bellingcat, which along with other international news organizations, including CNN, uncovered crucial details about the plot and its potential links to the Kremlin. President Vladimir Putin denied any involvement in the attack, and accused news organizations that reported on the investigation of ‘information warfare,’ facilitated by foreign special services. In Navalny, filmmaker Roher reveals a courageous and controversial would-be president at the precipice of sacrificing everything in order to bring reform to his homeland.”

Navalny is produced by Raefilm Studios’ Odessa Rae, Fishbowl Films’ Diane Becker and Melanie Miller and Cottage M’s Shane Boris. Amy Entelis and Courtney Sexton of CNN Films, and Maria Pevchikh, are executive producers.