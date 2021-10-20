‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Star Alexis Rodney to Lead Dark Brit Comedy ‘Young Gun’ (Exclusive)

Alexis Rodney, the British star of Guardians of the Galaxy, Outlander and the upcoming Dungeons and Dragons movie (alongside Rege-Jean Page and Chris Pine), has joined the upcoming dark comedy Young Gun, The Hollywood Reporter can reveal.

The film — from London-based Dark Matter Studios — is currently shooting on location in the British capital (Rodney can be seen in the exclusive first production still), with a 2022 international release date targeted.

Written and directed by Henk Pretorius, Young Gun tells the wild-sounding story of illegal immigrant Shaka (Rodney), who accepts a lucrative contract to assassinate the alleged founding member of the Ku Klux Klan’s U.K. branch at the annual British KKK karaoke event. In what is described by the filmmakers as a “darkly hilarious maze of events,” Shaka hopes to dodge enough bullets to prove that he has what it takes to be a better provider for his daughter. Other cast members include Jill Winternitz, who appeared in Good Omens and will soon be seen in Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman adaptation and alongside Tom Hardy in Gareth Evans’ Havoc, and Shayne Ward, the U.K. X Factor winner who has been flexing his acting muscle on British TV and on movies Black Ops and G-Loc.

Young Gun is produced by Llewelynn Greeff (The Unfamiliar, Leading Lady, Blood and Glory) who teamed up with executive producer Cassian Elwes (Mudbound, The Butler, Dallas Buyers Club) to head North American sales.

Rodney is repped by the Identity Agency Group.