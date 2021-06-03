Alfre Woodard Joins Blair Underwood in Indie Thriller ‘Viral’

Clemency star Alfre Woodard is joining Blair Underwood and Sarah Silverman in the psychological thriller Viral, now shooting in New York City.

Woodard will play Dr Johnetta, a psychiatrist specializing in deep trauma. Silverman was earlier announced to fill the role of Emilia, the girlfriend to Andrew, played by Underwood, who falls into paranoia after his wife goes missing.

Andrew tries to escape a self-destructive cycle via Emilia, a victims advocate and self-help blogger who is dealing with her own demons from the past.

Written by Joe McClean, Viral is directed and produced by Underwood. Woodard most recently starred in the Apple TV+ series See and will appear opposite Kevin Hart in the Netflix feature film Fatherhood and The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, also for Netflix.

Other recent film credits for Woodard include Captain America: Civil War and Annabelle. Underwood and Woodard previously starred together in Netflix’s Juanita, The Wishing Tree for Showtime and Love Letters.

They are also both co-founders of the non-profit Artists for a New South Africa. The Viral cast includes Jeanine Mason, Clint James, Brendan Burke, Erik Jensen, Samuel Garnett, Jo Twiss and Connor Paolo.

The film will be produced by Joe McClean, Daniel Cypress, John Kalafatis, Joanna Kalafatis and Andreas Ignatiou.

Woodard is repped by ICM Partners, Circle of Confusion and Gochman Law Group.