Alicia Silverstone Re-Creates ‘Clueless’ Seduction With Christian Siriano

Alicia Silverstone re-created a scene from her classic film Clueless with designer Christian Siriano.

In the film, Silverstone’s character, Cher, tries unsuccessfully to seduce a character, also named Christian (played by Justin Walker), who, unbeknownst to Cher, is gay.

Over the weekend, Silverstone posted a video to social media accounts re-creating the scene, in which Cher and Christian (this time played by Siriano) are lying in bed, watching a movie, as she tries to seduce him, only to have her efforts rebuffed. As in the original, the two are watching 1960’s Spartacus, and he is clearly way more into the movie than he is into her. Silverstone even re-created the tumble she takes off the bed — though the new video has a slightly different ending than the scene from the movie.

Silverstone captioned the video, “I finally got Christian in bed!”

Watch it below.

Silverstone also re-created another Clueless moment on TikTok earlier this year in which Cher herself rebuffs a classmate, saying, “As if!”

She followed that up with another video enlisting her son, Bear Blu, to play the role her father, Mel, from the movie, which hit theaters in 1995.