Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt, Ato Essandoh Join Benicio Del Toro Thriller ‘Reptile’ (Exclusive)

Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt and Ato Essandoh have joined Benicio del Toro and Justin Timberlake in Reptile, a crime thriller that Grant Singer is directing for Netflix.

Also joining the cast are Frances Fisher (Watchmen) and Eric Bogosian (Succession).

Written by Singer and Benjamin Brewer, the script centers on a hardened detective (Del Toro) who, after the the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life.

Silverstone is playing Del Toro’s wife, while Pitt is a man so obsessed over the murders that he begins a podcast around the case, entangling himself with the detective. Essandoh plays an officer working with Del Toro.

Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill, Thad Luckinbill are producing via Black Label Media.

Del Toro and Rachel Smith are exec producing while Black Label’s Seth Spector is co-producing.

Silverstone was recently seen in Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club series and has comedy Senior Year, in which she stars with Rebel Wilson, in the can. She is repped by UTA, Untitled Entertainment, and Gang Tyre.

Pitt, who is known for his work on Boardwalk Empire and art films such as Bernardo Bertolucci’s The Dreamers and Gus Van Sant’s Last Days, recently appeared in Apple’s Stephen King adaptation of Lisey’s Story with Julianne Moore and Clive Owen. He is repped by LBI Entertainment and Schreck Rose.

Essandoh recently co-starred with Hilary Swank in Netflix’s sci-fi drama Away and also appeared in such shows as Chicago Med and Altered Carbon. He is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Sinclair Management and Ryan LeVine at Jackoway Austen.