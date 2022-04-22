Alison Brie’s ‘Spin Me Round’ SXSX Comedy Acquired By AMC+, IFC Films

IFC Films and AMC+ have picked up the North American rights to director Jeff Baena’s comedy Spin Me Round, co-written with lead and frequent collaborator Alison Brie.

IFC Films will release the movie in theaters, on VOD and it will stream exclusively on AMC+ this summer.

In Spin Me Round, Brie stars as the manager of an Italian restaurant chain who wins the opportunity to attend the franchise’s educational immersion program in Italy. What she thought would be a romantic getaway becomes chaos and catastrophe. The ensemble cast includes Alessandro Nivola, Aubrey Plaza, Molly Shannon, Zach Woods, Ayden Mayeri and Ben Sinclair.

Spin Me Round marks the third IFC Films feature with Brie, who most recently starred in The Rental, the Dave Franco-directed thriller. “We have long admired Jeff Baena’s films and are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with him and his incredible filmmaking team on this fun and hilarious ride,” Arianna Bocco, IFC Films president, said in a statement.

Baena and Brie worked together on Horse Girl, which Brie starred in and co-wrote with Baena, who directed. Brie also appeared in Baena’s The Little Hours and Joshy, and shares producer credits on Spin Me Round with Baena, Duplass Brothers Productions and Limelight.

The deal for the film was negotiated by senior vp of acquisitions and productions for IFC Films, Scott Shooman, with ICM Partners and WME Independent acting for the filmmakers.