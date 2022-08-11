‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ Get Zurich Film Festival Gala Screenings

Irish drama The Banshees of Inisherin, from Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri director Martin McDonagh; Edward Berger’s German-language adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front; and Cannes winners Triangle of Sadness and Broker are among the titles getting the red-carpet treatment at this year’s Zurich International Film Festival, which runs from Sept. 22 – Oct 2.

Zurich has unveiled the first seven of its red-carpet gala premieres for the 2022 fest. Most will be heading to Zurich after their world premieres elsewhere. Banshees of Inisherin will first bow in competition in Venice, while All Quiet on the Western Front, a Netflix film, kicks off its festival run in Toronto. Another Venice title, Argentina, 1985 — from director Santiago Mitre and featuring The Secrets in Their Eyes star Ricardo Darín — will also hit the Zurich red carpet this year.

Among the Zurich 2022 galas are two world premieres: Sönke Wortmann’s German comedy Der Nachname — a sequel to his 2018 hit Der Vorname (How About Adolf?), which sees the return of the original film’s stars Christoph Maria Herbst, Caroline Peters, Justus von Dohnányi, Florian David Fitz, Janina Uhse and Iris Berben — and Die Goldenen Jahren (The Golden Years), a Swiss comedy from director Barbara Kulcsar featuring local stars Stefan Kurt, Esther Gemsch and Ueli Jäggi.

“In recent years, the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) has established itself as a springboard into the award season,” said Zurich’s Artistic Director Christian Jungen. “Of the last 10 winners of the Oscar for best film, six screened at ZFF. This year, we will again present international auteur films that will later play a role in the Oscar race to the more than 120,000 visitors and the 600 accredited media.”

Zurich will unveil its full 2022 program on Sept. 8.