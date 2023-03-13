Oscars: Germany’s ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Wins Best International Feature

Edward Berger’s antiwar epic All Quiet on the Western Front has won the Oscar for best international feature for Germany at the 2023 Oscars.

The drama, the first German adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s World War I novel, was the frontrunner in the category after the film picked up nine Oscar nominations, including for best picture.

Lewis Milestone’s 1930 adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front was also an Oscar champ, winning Academy Awards for best picture and best director.

When taking the stage, Berger gave credit to the “many new friends” he made while working on the film including the cinematographer, costume designer, the hair and makeup designer and the production designer. “I owe everything to you and the rest of my crew,” he said.

He later mentioned how he recently connected with Tár cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister: “We’re from the same town … we made our first movie together — I was his assistant — and we held each other, and for 30 years it felt like there was an embrace of all the hard work that went into this. And it’s just deeply moving for all of us.”

Berger finished his speech by praising the stars of the film including newcomer Felix Kammerer. “This was your first movie, and you carried us on your shoulders as if it was nothing. Without you none of us would be here. Thank you Felix.”

Berger’s film, which stars newcomer Kammerer alongside Albrecht Schuch (System Crasher), Devid Striesow (The Counterfeiters) and Daniel Brühl beat out an impressive and eclectic list of international contenders, including Lukas Dhont’s heartbreaking melodrama Close from Belgium, winner of Cannes’ Grand Prix, Santiago Mitre’s legal period piece Argentina, 1985 for Argentina, Colm Bairéad’s exquisite family drama The Quiet Girl for Ireland and Jerzy Skolimowski’s Cannes jury prize winner EO, a drama told entirely from the perspective of a donkey.

All Quiet had a quiet launch at the Toronto Film Festival last year, but strong word of mouth and support from industry fans helped the Netflix film build momentum throughout awards season. Last month, the movie swept Britain’s BAFTA awards, taking seven trophies, including best film and best director for Berger.

In The Hollywood Reporter’s review of All Quiet out of Toronto, John DeFore called the film a “visceral take on the German anti-war classic” and “another artful reminder that war is hell.”

This marks the fourth best international feature win for Germany and the first since Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck’s The Lives of Others won the Oscar in the same category back in 2006. The first-ever win was Volker Schlöndorff’s The Tin Drum in 1979, entered under the auspices of West Germany. Caroline Link’s Nowhere in Africa won the Oscar for Germany in 2002. All four of Germany’s Oscar winners have been period dramas.

Jimmy Kimmel returned as host for the 95th Oscars ceremony, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Visit The Hollywood Reporter’s awards page for more awards season coverage. See the star-studded Oscars red carpet arrivals here.