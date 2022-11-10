Laura Poitras‘ ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ Doc Secures Numerous International Sales Deals

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Laura Poitras’ acclaimed doc that won the Golden Lion in Venice earlier this year, has been acquired by a number of international distributors.

With NEON and HBO already set to release the film in North America, the film, about artist Nan Goldin and her fight against the Sackler family over their connection to the opioid crisis, has now been bought by Madman for Australia & New Zealand, Cineart for Benelux and Pyramide Films for France, with further deals closed with Klockworx (Japan), Strada (Greece), Sun Distribution Group (Latin America), Leopardes (Portugal), Against Gravity (Poland), MCF (Former-Yugoslavia), Nonstop (Scandinavia/Baltics), Challan (South Korea), Hooray Films (Taiwan), Film Europe (Czech/Slovakia), Filmarti (Turkey) and Front Row Entertainment for the Middle East.

Previously announced deals include Plaion (formerly Koch Media) for German-speaking Europe, I Wonder for Italy and Filmin for Spain. Altitude Film Sales is overseeing global sales, while its distribution arm, Altitude Film Distribution is handling the U.K. and Ireland release.

Produced by Participant film, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed became only the second non-fiction title to claim Venice’s top prize in the 79-year history of the festival. It later screened to huge acclaim at the Toronto Film Festival, New York Film Festival and London Film Festival. The film has been nominated for best director and best political documentary at this year’s Critics Choice Documentary Awards, and best international independent film at the British Independent Film Awards.

The theatrical release is set to coincide with This Will Not End Well, a major retrospective of Goldin’s work which opened in October at Moderna Museet, Stockholm, and which is scheduled to embark on an international tour of museums that includes the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam, the Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin and Pirelli HangarBicocca in Milan.