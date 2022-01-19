Allison Williams Thriller ‘M3GAN’ Sets January 2023 Release in Theaters

Get Out star Allison Williams‘ evil doll thriller M3GAN will hit theaters on Jan. 13, 2023, Universal announced Wednesday.

The Blumhouse and Atomic Monster film, based on a story by master of horror James Wan, stars Williams as Gemma, a brilliant roboticist working at a toy company who creates a life-like doll. When she gains custody of her orphaned niece, she uses the prototype of the doll with unimaginable consequences.

Gerard Johnstone directed from a script by Akela Cooper (Malignant, The Nun 2). Ronny Chieng (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Crazy Rich Asians) also stars.

Wan is producing alongside Jason Blum. Blumhouse and Wan’s Atomic Monster are producing the film in association with Divide/Conquer.

Williams rose to prominence on HBO’s Girls and last starred in the Netflix thriller The Perfection.