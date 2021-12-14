Amanda Berry Stepping Down as BAFTA CEO

Amanda Berry, BAFTA’s CEO for more than 21 years and a figurehead for the British film industry, is set to step down from the role.

Berry — who helped transform the BAFTA Awards into one of the most prestigious film events globally — plans to say farewell in the autumn of 2023, and will join chief operating officer Kevin Price, who is also leaving the British Academy and is set depart in September 2022.

“In 2023 I will have been at BAFTA for 25 years,” said Berry. “When I first joined BAFTA I honestly thought I would stay for three or four years, but my passion, dreams and ambition for the organization just kept growing. As we approach BAFTA’s 75th anniversary next year I have reflected on what I, Kevin and the truly brilliant team at BAFTA have achieved, and it feels like the right time to plan to pass on the mask.”

Added Berry: “It has been an absolute honour to have led BAFTA. We are the only global arts charity representing film, games and television, and I am incredibly proud of our work enabling talented people from all backgrounds to progress their careers in these industries, as well as our ability to reach and inspire global audiences with our awards ceremonies, events and content.”

BAFTA chair Krishnendu Majumdar led the tributes to Berry, describing her as a “loyal and outstanding” leader.

“Under her leadership she has cemented BAFTA’s annual Film Awards ceremony as one of the most important and credible film industry occasions in the world,” he said. “Her passion for supporting talent and her steadfast belief that ‘talent is everywhere but opportunity is not’ is evident in the huge expansion of BAFTA’s year-round global learning and talent development programme. From creating the ‘Brits to Watch’ in 2011 which has gone on to become the globally recognised talent initiative Breakthrough, to the well over 200 learning and new talent events that BAFTA delivers every year, Amanda has ensured BAFTA’s purpose has stayed at the heart of the organisation. When she steps down in 2023 she will leave a very different organisation to the one she joined in 1998 and when the time comes I will be the first to wish her continued success.”

Berry first joined BAFTA in 1998 and became CEO in 2000. She is also a director of BAFTA Enterprises, BAFTA Media Technology, sustainability organization Albert, and 195 Piccadilly, BAFTA’s hospitality and corporate hire business.

“Throughout her tenure, Amanda has ensured BAFTA has continued to evolve and reflect the many changes in the screen industries,” said Barbara Broccoli, 007 producer and BAFTA vice president for film. “She will leave BAFTA with an incredible legacy, having successfully delivered its most ambitious project to date, the redevelopment of 195 Piccadilly and the dramatic expansion of BAFTA’s learning and talent programme.”

Added Pippa Harris, 1917 producer and BAFTA vice president for television: “Amanda has grown BAFTA into a unique and world-leading arts organisation that supports thousands of talented individuals at the start of their careers in film, games and television. Kevin has been responsible for many of BAFTA’s successes too, from the turnaround of the hospitality business at 195 Piccadilly as a vital income generator for BAFTA’s charitable activity, to most recently creating a single BAFTA operation in North America and paving the way for future growth opportunities. BAFTA’s 75th year will be a fitting moment to reflect on all that they have both achieved.”