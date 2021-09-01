Amanda Righetti, Justin Chatwin Join Dennis Quaid in Ronald Reagan Biopic (Exclusive)

Amanda Righetti and Justin Chatwin have joined the Ronald Reagan biopic Reagan as the parents of the 40th U.S. president.

Reagan, which stars Dennis Quaid in the title role, is directed by Sean McNamara and portrays father Jack Reagan as someone who battled alcoholism for most of his adult life, while Nelle is a devout churchgoer and leader in her community.

“Jack and Nelle are such a portrait of contrasts. They help us understand the man that Reagan became,” McNamara said in a statement. The cast also includes Penelope Ann Miller as Nancy Reagan, Mena Suvari as Reagan’s first wife Jane Wyman, Lesley-Anne Down as Margaret Thatcher, Kevin Dillon as Jack Warner and Jon Voight as the KGB agent who tracked Reagan for 40 years.

Shot in Oklahoma and California, the film follows Reagan’s journey from his childhood in Dixon, Illinois to Hollywood and then to the White House. Quaid plays Reagan as an older man, while the U.S. president is played as a teenager and a younger adult by David Henrie, the actor best known for his role as Justin Russo in the kids’ show Wizards of Waverly Place.

“It is a humble honor to have the opportunity to portray Nelle Reagan, whose values of faith and optimism guided her son through his life,” Righetti said in her own statement.

“Playing Reagan’s alcoholic father Jack during his son’s formative years gave me the opportunity to explore what creates toxic positivity in a president and a culture,” Chatwin added with his own statement.