Amanda Seyfried Reteaming With ‘Chloe’ Director Atom Egoyan in ‘Seven Veils’

Amanda Seyfried is reteaming with her Chole director Atom Egoyan on Seven Veils, an opera-themed drama that will begin shooting in Toronto next week.

The Mank and The Dropout star will play Jeanine, an earnest theatre director tasked with remounting her former mentor’s most famous work, an adaptation of the opera Salome from composer Richard Strauss, based on the play by Oscar Wilde. As she reenters the opera world after so many years away, Jeanine is haunted by dark and disturbing memories from her past and allows her repressed trauma to color the present.

Rhombus Media (Possessor, Enemy) will produce Seven Veils together with Ego Film Arts in association with Cinetic Media, IPR.VC, XYZ Films and the Canadian Opera Company. XYZ Films is selling worldwide rights to the film, introducing the project to buyer at Berlin’s European Film Market February 16. Elevation Pictures will release Seven Veils in Canada.

The film is an extentsion of Egoyan’s critically acclaimed revival of Salome for the Canadian Opera Company, which had its debut Feb. 3.

“I first produced Salome for the Canadian Opera Company almost 30 years ago and have been haunted by its themes,” says Egoyan. “This is a project I’ve been dreaming about for years and it’s such a thrill to be reunited with Amanda after the amazing experience we had together making Chloe.”

Egoyan (The Sweet Hereafter, Remember) will direct the film from his own script and will also produce alongside Niv Fichman, Simone Urdl, Fraser Ash and Kevin Krikst.

XYZ’s Aram Tertzakian, Nate Bolotin, Maxime Cottray and Nick Spicer will executive produce, alongside John Sloss of Cinetic Media, and Noah Segal and Adrian Love of Elevation Pictures.

Seyfried starred, alongside Liam Neeson and Julianne Moore, in Egoyan’s 2009 thriller Chloe, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and was released by Sony Pictures Classics stateside.

Another XYZ Films, IPR.VC and Rhombus Media production, Matt Johnson’s BlackBerry, a comedic biography on the rise and fall of the iconic Canadian smartphone company, will premiere in competition in Berlin later this month. IFC Films have picked up BlackBerry for U.S. release, with Elevation distributing north of the border.

Seyfried is repped by Innovative Artists. Egoyan is repped by WME, Cinetic Media and Great North Artists Management.