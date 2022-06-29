Amazon Picks Up Hot Comic ‘Eight Billion Genies’ (Exclusive)

Amazon Studios has gotten its wish, picking up the rights to Eight Billion Genies, the comic book by Charles Soule and Ryan Browne.

No writer or filmmaker is attached yet, although Soule and Browne will act as executive producers.

Even without talent attachments, the deal is significant for the streamer as it involves not only feature films but series and more. The lofty mission for the property is for it to be the basis of an expansive cross-media universe, starting with a feature.

The comic, an eight-issue limited series that first hit stores in May, has a simple premise: What if every single person on the planet got a genie and one wish? Within seconds, the world is transformed forever, not into a paradise but into a collision of desires as varied as the humans who made them — from getting superpowers and seeing dinosaurs to having a parent come back to life and looking pretty.

The comic takes a personal approach to the proceedings, focusing on a group of people who happen to cross paths at a dive bar when most of the wishes are granted by the beings, which are drawn by Browne as cartoonish and impish in contrast to the more realistic and scratchy pencils that ground the story.

Soule is a well-established scribe who has worked for Marvel, DC and Lucasfilm. He is known for his run on Daredevil, the best-selling Death of Wolverine storyline, and Darth Vader: Dark Lord of the Sith. His run on She-Hulk is one of the inspirations behind the upcoming Marvel/Disney+ series featuring the heroine. Recently tapped as a creative consultant for Lucasfilm, Soule has also authored several Star Wars novels.

Harvey Award-nominated Brown is known for his indie title God Hates Astronauts, a superhero satire that has attracted a cult following. He has worked for DC, Marvel, Valiant and others, and with Soule, created the fantasy comic, Curse Words, which is being developed as a series.

Soule and Browne are repped by Angela Cheng Caplan of Cheng Caplan Company and Eric Feig of Feig Law.