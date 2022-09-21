Amazon Inks First Look Deal with Safehouse Pictures

Safehouse Pictures, the outfit from screenwriter Joby Harold and producer Tory Tunnell, has inked a first-look deal with Amazon. The three-year deal encompasses films that Safehouse intends to produce.

Safehouse’s features credits include Spinning Out, My Blind Brother, and King Arthur, as well as the upcoming Godzilla and the Titans series at Apple and sci-fi thriller Atlas for Netflix, starring Jennifer Lopez, Sterling K. Brown, and Simu Liu.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Amazon Studios­­­—who are not only ambitious and forward-thinking content creators—but also lovely and inspiring people to boot,” said Harold and Tunnell, the former behind the screenplays for upcoming titles like Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and The Flash.

“We are incredibly excited to join forces with Joby, Tory, and the entire talented team at Safehouse Pictures,” added Julie Rapaport, head of movies at Amazon Studios. “They bring an exceptional level of imagination and creativity to each and every single one of their projects, and we can’t wait to share that with our global Prime Video customers.”

Safehouse is repped by CAA and Goodman Genow.