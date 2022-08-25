Amazon Freevee Nabs First Christmas Original ‘Hotel For The Holidays’ (Exclusive)

Madeleine Petsch and Mena Massoud in 'Hotel for the Holidays.'

Amazon Freevee has picked up its first original holiday movie, Hotel for the Holidays, to star Madelaine Petsch and Aladdin star Mena Massoud as the romantic leads.

Set in the Hotel Fontaine in New York City during Christmas, the holiday pic sees Georgia, played by Petsch, as a hotel manager who attracts eclectic guests looking for an escape from their everyday lives. But Georgia’s work and personal life becomes entangled when she is caught between the charming hotel chef Luke (Massoud) and a sophisticated ex-prince staying at the hotel.

Hotel for the Holidays, produced by Brad Krevoy’s Motion Picture Corporation of America, will debut this holiday season exclusively on the Amazon Freevee streaming service in the U.S. and UK.

The ensemble cast includes Max Lloyd-Jones, Kayleigh Shikanai, Jami Belushi, Neil Crone and Jayne Eastwood (My Big Fat Greek Wedding) as Florence. Hotel for the Holidays is executive produced by Krevoy, Lorenzo Nardini, Amy Krell, David Anselmo, Susie Belzberg Krevoy and Ernie Barbarash.

The film is directed and executive produced by Ron Oliver, and written by Maggie Lane and Margarita Matthews.

MPCA’s other Christmas fare includes Netflix’s Princess Switch movies, starring Vanessa Hudgens, and Holiday in the Wild, starring Rob Lowe and Kristin Davis. Also coming from MPCA this holiday season is Netflix’s Falling for Christmas, with Lindsay Lohan.