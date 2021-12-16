Amazon Signs First Content Deal With African Studio, Teaming With Nigeria’s Inkblot

Amazon Prime Video has made its first foray into African content, signing a multi-year licensing agreement with Nigerian production house Inkblot Studios.

The pact — Amazon’s first on the continent — follows a rush of similar deals as Africa becomes ones of the major new battlegrounds for subscriber growth. Last year, Netflix signed its first multi-title arrangement with Nigerian producer Mo Abudu’s fast-rising banner EbonyLife, which has also extended a TV deal with Sony.

Under the new agreement, Prime Video will launch upcoming Inkblot films to its global streaming audience following their theatrical release. Features include The Set Up 2, Moms at War 2 and New Money 3, as well as new titles such as Charge and Bail, Superstar and The Blood Covenant.

“We know Prime Video customers around the world love movies and this new deal with Inkblot Studios will deliver some of the best Nigerian and African films available for our customers,” said Ayanna Lonian, Prime Video’s director of content acquisition and head of worldwide major studio licensing strategy.

“Nigerian stories are truly some of the most exciting and thrilling in the world. The Inkblot deal will allow us to deliver great Nigerian movies, post their theatrical release in Nigeria, to our global audience, and will continue to build upon Prime Video’s catalog and goal to delight Prime members.”

The deal comes just a month after a Prime Video delegation attended the Africa International Film Festival in Lagos in November, where international head of local originals James Farrell and chief marketing officer Ukonwa Ojo gave a keynote at the opening session, outlining the company’s intention to start developing, producing and licensing content with African content makers.

“At Inkblot Studios, we produce some of the biggest and most creative, original films in the Nigerian film industry,” said Chinaza Onuzo, co-founder of Inkblot Studios. We are very excited about the opportunity to showcase our films to Amazon Prime Video’s over 200 million members. We believe that Nigerian films have a truly global appeal and are thrilled to be working with Amazon Prime Video to deliver the very best in entertainment worldwide.”