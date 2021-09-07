Amazon Grabs New Justin Bieber Doc ‘Our World’

A new doc about pop star Justin Bieber is on its way to Amazon.

Justin Bieber: Our World will premiere, worldwide, on the tech giant’s Prime Video service on Oct. 8. Michael D. Ratner directed the movie, having previously directed and executive produced YouTube Originals’ Justin Bieber: Seasons and its follow-up, Next Chapter.

The description for the movie reads: “The film follows Bieber and his close-knit team in the month leading up to [T-Mobile Presents New Year’s Eve Live with Justin Bieber] as they rehearse and construct a monumental stage while adhering to strict health and safety protocols. The film also captures personal, self-shot moments between Bieber and his wife, Hailey.”

“Performing live and connecting with my fans through music is deeply meaningful to me,” said Bieber in a statement. “Especially during the past year, being able to provide a service and share my gifts to bring some happiness to people during such a sad and scary time has meant the world to me. This film documents an intense and exciting time, preparing for a return to the stage during this season of real uncertainty. Coming together with my team, overcoming the obstacles, and delivering a special show, surrounded by friends and family; it’s all here.”

Ratner’s OBB Pictures, Bieber Time Films, and Scooter Braun Films produced the doc.

Ratner, who was also behind the docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, produced the feature with Scott Ratner, Kfir Goldberg and Andy Mininger for OBB Pictures, with Scooter Braun, Allison Kaye, Scott Manson and Jennifer McDaniels executive producing via Scooter Braun Films. Bieber also executive produces. Co-executive producers include Jules Ferree, Nick DeMoura, Rory Kramer, Jillian Halterman and Rick Faigin.

CAA negotiated the deal.

Ratner added, “I couldn’t be prouder of our continued partnership with Justin as well as the SB Films team and the collaborative effort by all to make this project possible. Amazon Studios is the ideal partner to share this inspiring and feel-good film on a global scale. Make sure to watch it with the volume maxed out.”

“Justin Bieber: Our World is a raw and unprecedented snapshot of Justin and those closest to him during a pivotal time in his life and career,” said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke. “Filmmaker Michael D. Ratner has beautifully captured Justin’s spirit through rare moments both on and off stage. We are excited to invite Bieber fans around the world to experience what is a truly intimate portrayal of one of the world’s most iconic musicians.”