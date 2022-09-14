Amazon Prime Signs Overall Deal With Nigerian ‘Gangs of Lagos’ Filmmaker Jade Osiberu

Amazon Prime Video has signed a three-year overall deal with Nigerian filmmaker Jáde Osiberu that will see her develop and produce original scripted TV series and feature films for the global streamer through her production company Greoh Studios.

One of Nigeria’s best-known and most successful director/producers, Osiberu is behind such features as Isoken (2017) and Sugar Rush (2019) and is the creator/writer/director of Amazon’s highly-anticipated new Nigerian original movie Gangs of Lagos, which Amazon is screening at the Toronto Film Festival this year. The movie is set to launch as the first Nigerian original exclusively on Prime Video later this year.

“I am overjoyed with this collaboration and already feel like I’m part of the Prime Video and Amazon Studios family,” said Osiberu. “It will be an absolute pleasure to introduce Prime Video audiences to the most exciting talent and storylines Nigeria has to offer, and I’m looking forward to continuing to help elevate Nigerian stories on a global scale.”

The deal comes as Amazon doubles down on its investment in Nigeria, a key part of the group’s international expansion strategy. In addition to Gangs of Lagos, Amazon has commissioned a local version of its hit comedy sketch competition show LOL: Last One Laughing, starring Nigerian actor and comedian Bright Okpocha, better known by his stage name Basketmouth.

“Collaborating with visionary and respected talent is foundational to delivering a curated and elevated slate of Originals for our local audiences in Nigeria,” said Ned Mitchell, head of African and Middle East Originals, Prime Video and Amazon Studios. “It is a joy to announce our collaboration with Jáde Osiberu in a deal that is the first of its kind for us in Africa. We are constantly delighted by Jáde’s talent for weaving her visual magic and voice into heart-stopping storytelling and characters that sear into our memories, and together we will create authentically African hits for our Prime Video customers worldwide.”

Gangs of Lagos is a crime thriller set in the neighborhood of Isale Eko in the Nigerian metropolis. It stars Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, and Chiké. Kemi Lala Akindoju produced the series alongside Osiberu, with Akin Omotoso as co-producer. Osiberu is represented by Range Media Partners.-octane pace and an emotionally grounded story at its core.