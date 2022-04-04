Amazon Prime Nabs Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Shotgun Wedding’ From Lionsgate

Amazon Prime Video has acquired the U.S. rights to Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel’s Shotgun Wedding romantic action comedy from Lionsgate.

The Amazon streaming platform earlier picked up the international streaming rights to the Jason Moore-helmed pic in several territories and is now adding the domestic rights. Lionsgate initially intended a wide theatrical release in the U.S. market for the movie until Amazon made the Hollywood studio an offer its distribution execs concluded they could not pass up on.

In early 2021, Duhamel replaced Armie Hammer ahead of a Shotgun Wedding shoot in the Dominican Republic in the role of the groom. Hammer’s exit followed disturbing comments attributed to the actor that surfaced on social media. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this, and I’m grateful to them for that,” Hammer said at the time.

Shotgun Wedding portrays a couple that gathers their families for a destination wedding even as they get cold feet. The nuptials gone wrong sees everyone’s lives put in danger when the entire wedding party is taken hostage.

“Packed with action, comedy and a dash of romance, Shotgun Wedding is one of those rare films with something for everyone,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement.

Shotgun Wedding also stars Jennifer Coolidge, Sonia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan, Callie Hernandez and Lenny Kravitz.

The film is written by Mark Hammer, and produced by Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman — who were behind Lionsgate’s hit film Wonder — Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina and Alex Young.