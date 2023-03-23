Amazon Sets Release Date for First African Movie ‘Gangs of Lagos’

Amazon is set to release its first original African movie, Gangs of Lagos, on Prime Video on April 7.

The action crime thriller is directed by Jáde Osiberu, and stars Nigerian actors Tobi Bakare, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Chike Osebuka, Chioma Chukwuka, and Iyabo Ojo. The pic, filled with action scenes, centers on a group of childhood friends who each have to navigate growing up in the bustling streets and neighbourhood of Isale Eko, Lagos, the country’s largest city.

“As the first Nigerian original to launch on Prime Video, Gangs of Lagos sets the tone and standard, with the authentically Nigerian storyline in a genre that is so popular around the globe, making it a movie for our audiences at home and abroad,” said Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, head of Nigerian originals at Prime Video, in a statement.

The first original for Amazon coming from Nollywood signals Nigeria as Africa’s most populous nation becoming a key battleground in Hollywood’s streaming wars. Netflix has its own slate of African originals, which includes The King’s Horseman from Mo Abudu’s Nigerian production company Ebonylife Studios, with which the streamer has a deal.

Director Osiberu welcomed being able to elevate Nigerian stories on a global platform with Prime Video: “I’m thrilled to be introducing audiences to this epic storyline and A-List talent from Nigeria with the launch of Gangs of Lagos.”

Gangs of Lagos follows other Nollywood movies and series already streaming on Prime Video, including Brotherhood, King of Thieves, Hey You!, Palava! and LOL: Last One Laughing Naija to debut later this year.