Amazon, Stephen Curry Team for Holiday Feature ‘12 Days of Christmas’ (Exclusive)

Amazon and Stephen Curry are getting in the holiday spirit.

The tech giant and the NBA superstar’s Unanimous Media are partnering with Ranger7 and Soluble Fish Productions for the feature 12 Days of Christmas.

The story follows Nick, a career-driven, self-absorbed man who never wants to have children, and takes place 12 days before Christmas when he surprisingly wakes up with a kid under his roof. Nick thinks it’s all a bad dream, until the next morning, when he finds himself the parent of two kids, after which each day his brood grows larger as he moves closer to Christmas day and no matter what he tries, he can’t make it stop. But Nick finds himself discovering the joys of being a parent and embracing the universal gift of family.

Charles Stone III will direct the family comedy feature from a script written by Kevin Heffernan and Peter Gaulke.

Curry and Erick Peyton will produce for Unanimous with Jenelle Lindsay overseeing for the studio. Ranger7’s Mike Callaghan and Reuben Liber and Jason Lust’s Soluble Fish Productions will also produce.

Stone, who is represented by Paradigm and Paul Hastings, was behind features Drumline, Netflix’s Step Sisters, and Lionsgate’s Uncle Drew. His TV credit includes ABC’s Black-ish and Mixed-ish, Showtime’s Black Monday and NBC’s Superstore.

Heffernan is represented by UTA, 3 Arts, and Ginsburg Daniels. He co-starred and co-wrote cult hit films Super Troopers and The Dukes of Hazard. Gaulke, represented by 3 Arts and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis, is an SNL alum whose feature credits include Ice Age: The Meltdown and, most recently, Drunk Parents, starring Alec Baldwin and Salma Hayek.

Unanimous Media is represented by WME and Morris Yorn. Gersh represented Ranger 7 and Soluble Fish Productions on the deal.