Amazon Studios Purchases Jennifer Harrington’s Feature Comedy Script ‘Hell’s Belles’

Amazon Studios is heading to the supermarket.

The company has acquired Jennifer Harrington’s feature script titled Hell’s Belles. The comedy will follow three female grocery store employees who have always wanted to stand up to their repellent boss, Ron, but have never found the fortitude. They must somehow find that resolve after discovering Ron is actually Satan and on the verge of taking over the universe.

The project is in development at Amazon with longtime producing partners Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar on board to produce. Hell’s Belles marks a reteaming of sorts, at least on the development front, for Harrington and the pair. In early 2020, Sony snapped up Harrington’s original spec script It’s the End of Liz as we Know It in a highly competitive situation with Kasdan and Mar on board to produce.

In addition to Hell’s Belles and Liz, Harrington also worked on the Apple TV+ documentary Dear… , on which she also served as co-executive producer. Harrington is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment and the law firm Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner Endlich & Gellman.

Kasdan, who directed both box office hits 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and 2019’s Jumanji: The Next Level, has the upcoming Red One on the horizon. That big-budget holiday film, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans and Lucy Liu, is also for Amazon Studios and its Prime Video and is produced by Mar. Mar and Kasdan also have American Born Chinese on the way. The Disney+ series stars Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hus, Ke Huy Quan, Jimmy O. Yang, Ben Wang, James Hong, Ronny Chieng, Poppy Liu, Daniel Wu and more. They are repped by WME and Sloss Law.