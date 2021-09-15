Amazon Studios, Nnamdi Asomugha Sign First Look Deal

Amazon Studios has signed an exclusive first-look deal with filmmaker Nnamdi Asomugha and his company iAm21 Entertainment.

The deal follows his Emmy nomination for the Amazon original movie Sylvie’s Love, where Tessa Thompson and Asomugha played star-crossed lovers passionate about jazz in late-’50s, early-’60s New York in Eugene Ashe’s second feature. The film was ground-breaking for the main characters in the period drama and most of the cast being Black.

Asomugha will develop and produce projects to bow in theaters and on Amazon Prime worldwide. “Since Crown Heights, Amazon has been an inspiring and rewarding creative home for me and they’ve consistently supported my desire to tell compelling and authentic stories. I couldn’t be more excited to continue our collaboration,” he said in a statement.

Asomugha has segued from being a pro football star in the NFL to the film and television industry as an actor, producer and creator. “We have loved working with Nnamdi, and we’re so pleased to continue and grow the Amazon Studios relationship with him,” Amazon Studios’ head of studio creative content Nick Pepper added in his own statement.

In 2015, Asomugha launched iAm21 Entertainment and partnered with producer Jonathan T. Baker to create inclusive and diverse stories for a global audience. He produced and starred in the Amazon film Crown Heights.

His other producer credits include Beasts of No Nation, The Banker and Harriet, as well as the Broadway stage production of American Son. Asomugha is set to star opposite Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne in Netflix’s The Good Nurse, an adaption of the crime thriller novel of the same name by Charles Graeber.