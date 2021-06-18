Amazon Swoops on Kate Beckinsale Action-Comedy ‘Jolt’

Amazon Studios has nabbed the Kate Beckinsale action-comedy Jolt, from Hysteria director Tanya Wexler, ahead of next week’s Cannes Virtual Market.

Also starring Bobby Cannavale, Jai Courtney, Laverne Cox, David Bradley and Ori Pfeffer, with Susan Sarandon and Stanley Tucci appearing, the Millennium Media feature, which has been described as a female version of Crank, is now set to land on Amazon Prime on July 23.

Written by Scott Wascha, Jolt sees Beckinsale play Lindy, a badass bouncer with a slightly murderous anger-management problem that she controls with the help of an electrode-lined vest she uses to shock herself back to normalcy whenever she gets homicidal. After the first guy she’s ever fallen for is murdered, she goes on a revenge-fueled rampage to find the killer while the cops pursue her as their chief suspect.

David Bernardi and Les Weldon produce Jolt on behalf of Millennium Media. Sherryl Clark (Cloverfield) also produced. Executive producers are Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson, Jeffrey Greenstein and Jonathan Yunger of Millennium Media.

The film marks The Expendables outfit Millennium’s first film with a female lead, director and producer. They recently got the wheels moving once more on the long-gestating sword and sorcery feature Red Sonja, with Hannah John-Kamen in the lead as the flame-haired comic book heroine and Joey Soloway directing and co-writing the script with Tasha Huo.