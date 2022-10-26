‘Nobody’ Filmmaker to Direct John Cena, Idris Elba in Amazon’s ‘Heads of State’

Ilya Naishuller, who directed the surprise hit Nobody, had lined up his next action feature.

The Russian-born helmer has boarded Heads of State, an action comedy from Amazon Studios that will star John Cena and Idris Elba. The streamer picked up the project during a competitive Zoom presentation in October 2020.

Peter Safran, who was announced as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios Tuesday, and John Rickard are producing via The Safran Company.

Plot details are being kept vague but the project is being described as “Air Force One meets Midnight Run,” centered on a mismatched pair who are in over their heads in a high-stakes situation.

Harrison Query, the versatile scribe who recently set up horror project My Wife and I Bought a Ranch, wrote the initial script. Josh Appelbaum & André Nemec, the power duo who worked on the recently wrapped Beverly Hills Cop reboot, penned the most recent draft.

Naishuller made a splash Hardcore Henry, with the Russian indie action movie that told the story from a first-person POV. It was released theatrically in the U.S. by STX.

The filmmaker last made Nobody, which starred Bob Odenkirk as a milquetoast father who reveals his secret past after his house is robbed. The movie proved to be a hit with audiences and critics alike when it was released in 2021 during the pandemic.

Naishuller is represented by CAA, Inga Smith at IV Management, and Sloane Offer.