A Citywide Manhunt for Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Ensues in the ‘Ambulance’ Trailer

Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II get caught in a citywide manhunt in the first, action-packed trailer for Michael Bay’s Ambulance.

“I’m sorry brother,” Gyllenhaal’s Danny Sharp tells his military veteran brother Will (Abdul-Mateen II) in a voiceover as the trailer opens. “I’m sorry that I brought you into this. I just wanted things to be how they used to be.”

In the upcoming Universal Pictures film, Will’s wife needs surgery, so he goes to Danny for a $200,000 loan, but Gyllenhaal’s character has a better idea: robbing a bank with the hopes of collecting $32 million. The robbery goes wrong, and soon they are on the run in an ambulance with a dying Los Angeles Police Department officer and an EMT named Cam Thompson (Eiza González) as their prisoners.

“We’re doing hostages now?” Will asks Danny as the pressure mounts and the police chase across L.A. is in full force. All he wants is to get back to his sick wife and their son in one piece, he adds.

“We’re not the bad guys,” Gyllenhaal states. “We’re just the guys trying to get home.” To which Abdul-Mateen replies, “We don’t get to walk off into the sunset.”

“I’m going to get you back home, little brother. I’m going to get everybody home,” Danny says.

The Bay project marks Gyllenhaal’s second thriller in the span of a few months, with the actor recently starring in Netflix’s The Guilty.

“I fervently believe there will always be a theater audience for great big movies like Ambulance,” Gyllenhaal previously said of the film, which unfolds over the course of a single day in L.A.

Ambulance is set to be theatrically released on Feb. 18.