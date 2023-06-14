America Ferrera Says She Showed Up at a “Sexy” ‘Barbie’ Sleepover Dressed Like a “Grandma”

The Barbie cast stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote their upcoming film and share a few fun anecdotes from production.

Margot Robbie, who stars as the titular character in Greta Gerwig’s romantic comedy, said that the director suggested the cast have a Barbie sleepover, which ended up being “as fun as it sounds.” The ladies shared beds, wore pajamas, ordered room service and played games that showed them how competitive America Ferrera is.

“I am extremely competitive, and nobody told me that it was a sexy Barbie sleepover,” Ferrera said on the daytime talk show. “So everybody was in, like, really pretty silky nightgowns, and I was in the most grandma floral twin set you could imagine.”

“She somehow simultaneously looked like an old lady but a 5-year-old at the same time,” Robbie said of Ferrera’s pajama set. “It was the cutest. And she’s so teeny, while she’s screaming at you [as you play games], but it was so charming. It was like the cutest little thing you’d put a toddler in to go to bed.”

Elsewhere in the cast’s appearance, which also included Issa Rae and Kate McKinnon, Robbie talked about how the sets feel like a hit of dopamine because they transport people into this world of play. She also explained that Barbie is “unexpectedly emotional.”

“I didn’t think I would do a Barbie movie and have so many conversations about the meaning of life,” Robbie told host Kelly Clarkson. “When we’re talking about, ‘OK, so life is perfect, like if this is the utopia, what’s the perfect ending? What is happiness? What is life?’ All these questions came up that we were trying to answer so that we could kind of round up this movie the way, you know, it needed to be.”

The cast and crew ended up having “incredibly profound” conversations about life and what’s important in it, as well as what the true definition of happiness is, which all made it into the movie, the Oscar nominee explained.

“You’ll find moments where you’re like, ‘Wow, that really hit me in, like a profound, emotional way,'” she continued. “And overall, it’s just, it’s hysterical, and it’s funny. It’s a bunch of adults acting like, having tantrums and being children sometimes. And it’s a beautifully designed world.”