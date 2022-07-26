American Black Film Festival Returning to U.K. for International Screening Series (Exclusive)

The American Black Film Festival is spreading its international wings again, with its global screening series set to return to the U.K. later this year.

Presented by ABFF Ventures and Sony Pictures Entertainment, in association with the U.K.-based S.O.U.L. Fest, the second instalment of the ABFF Global series will take place September 16-18, and will feature screenings, panel discussions and networking events with London-based content creatives. The events will be held at the British Film Institute and other venues around London during the fifth annual S.O.U.L. Fest.

“ABFF is rooted in building bridges and fostering alliances between Black content creators around the world. SPE’s support of ABFF Global has allowed us to further this mission,” said Jeff Friday, ABFF founder and CEO ABFF Ventures. “We have a deep respect for the S.O.U.L. organization and appreciate them welcoming us to be a part of their annual event.”

Added Iyare Igiehon, director, S.O.U.L. Fest: “We are delighted to partner with the ABFF, an organisation we have long admired and been inspired by. We established S.O.U.L. Fest with an ethos of community and have found Jeff Friday and the ABFF team share our values and our desire to forge links across the African diaspora. This collaboration will bring about greater experiences for audiences, open up opportunities for the talent and support and further strengthen the UK as a node on the global Black cinematic network.”

Launched in 2019 in partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment, the series, an extension of ABFF, is aimed at promoting the universal appeal of Black content and encourages collaboration between artists throughout the African diaspora, with the objective of expanding distribution opportunities for Black content on an international scale. Future installments of the series will be presented in other major cultural hubs, including Madrid, Abu Dhabi, Paris and Gaborone.

“Sony Pictures is proud to, once again, partner with ABFF and its impactful work showcasing the amazing work of emerging Black artists,” said Paul Martin, chief diversity officer at Sony Pictures Entertainment. “We are excited that this September’s global event in London, programmed in association with S.O.U.L Fest, aims to reach an even larger global audience with its screenings, panel discussions, and networking events.”