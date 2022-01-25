American Cinema Editors to Give Career Achievement Awards to Lillian E. Benson, Richard Chew

Film editors Lillian E. Benson and Richard Chew will receive career achievement honors for their outstanding contributions to film editing at the 72nd annual ACE Eddie Awards, the American Cinema Editors announced on Tuesday.

“Lillian and Richard are rock star editors and represent the very best of our craft and profession,” says ACE president Kevin Tent. “Just look at those credits! Not only have they had incredibly prolific careers, but they’ve given back to our community in many ways, not the least of which by mentoring the next generation of editors. We are thrilled to honor these two special editors and look back at their amazing careers.”

Benson was the first woman of color invited to join ACE 30 years ago and has since been instrumental in the organization’s growth, serving on its board of directors for more than two decades. She was nominated for an Emmy for the PBS documentary series Eyes on the Prize, which chronicled the civil rights movement from 1952-1985, and is currently editing the Dick Wolf procedural Chicago Med, on which she has worked for six seasons. Her other documentary credits include Beyond the Steps: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Motown 40: The Music is Forever, a Century of Living, Conscience and the Constitution, Smothered: The Censorship Struggles of the Smothers Brothers Comedy Tour, Craft in America and All Our Sons: Fallen Heroes of 9/11.

She has also been involved in PBS institutions like Independent Lens, American Masters, Great Performances and American Experience. In 2016, she edited Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise, and her other credits include Showtime’s Soul Food and the feature film All About You. She has taught film editing at USC, Columbia College Hollywood and the School of Visual Arts. She’s a member of ACE, the Motion Picture Editors Guild, the Television Academy and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

Chew has edited some of the most iconic works in history, including One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (for which he shared the BAFTA Award), The Conversation (for which he shared another BAFTA Award) and Star Wars, for which he won the Oscar for best film editing with Marcia Lucas and Paul Hirsch. Chew’s other credits include Risky Business, Goin’ South, Singles, Real Genius, The Runaways and Shanghai Noon, for which he was nominated for the 2001 ACE Eddie Award.

He served as a documentary cameraman in Seattle in 1969, where he learned about filmmakers who had moved to San Francisco to form American Zoetrope. He wrote letters to George Lucas, Francis Ford Coppola and John Korty, which led to Chew being invited to come to Zoetrope and cut a documentary for Korty. A few years later, Walter Murch asked him to join him as co-editor on Coppola’s The Conversation. He has taught at art schools, film schools, universities, churches and community groups. He is a member of American Cinema Editors, the Motion Picture Editors Guild and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

The ACE awards ceremony will take place on March 5 at the ACE Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.

Previous recipients have included Alan Heim, Thelma Schoonmaker, Dede Allen, Janet Ashikaga, Craig McKay, Margaret Booth, Carol Littleton, John Son, Mark Goldblatt and Leon Ortiz-Gill, among others.