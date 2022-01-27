‘Belfast,’ ‘King Richard,’ No Time To Die’ Among American Cinema Editors Eddie Awards Nominees

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
American Cinema Editors announced the nominees for the 72st ACE Eddie Awards, which are scheduled to be presented during a March 5 ceremony at the Theater at the ACE Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. Organizers are planning for a 50 percent capacity at the in-person event while following COVID safety protocols.
Nominees for best edited dramatic feature are Úna Ní Dhonghaíle for Belfast, Joe Walker for Dune, Pamela Martin for King Richard, Tom Cross and Elliot Graham for No Time To Die, and Peter Sciberras for The Power of the Dog. In the best edited comedic feature category, ACE nominated Tatiana S. Riegel for Cruella, Hank Corwin for Don’t Look Up, Andrew Weisblum for The French Dispatch, Andy Jurgensen for Licorice Pizza, Myron Kerstein and (with a second nomination in the category) Andrew Weisblum for tick, tick…BOOM!
Related Stories
In four of the last 10 years, the winner of the Eddie for best edited dramatic feature went on to win the Oscar in film editing. A year ago, The Trial Of The Chicago 7 won the Eddie for best edited dramatic feature while Sound of Metal claimed the Oscar in film editing.
In the Eddies’ animated feature category, ACE nominated the editors of Encanto, Luca, The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Raya and the Last Dragon and Sing 2. The animated feature category was introduced in 2010. Since then the film that won the Eddie has mirrored the recipient of the Oscar for best-animated feature all but once (in 2015, when The Lego Movie won the Eddie and Big Hero Six grabbed the Oscar).
The editors of Flee, The Rescue, Summer of Soul, Val and The Velvet Underground were nominated for the Eddie in the feature documentary competition. In seven of the last 10 years, the winner of this category went on to win the Oscar for a feature documentary, including a year ago when My Octopus Teacher won both awards.
Several series received multiple nominations in their respective categories, including Kevin Can F**k Himself, with three nominations; and Curb Your Enthusiasm, Mare of Easttown, The White Lotus, Succession and Ted Lasso with two apiece. Amy E. Duddleston was nominated for both episodes of Mare of Easttown, while sharing the nom for the “Fathers” episode with Naomi Sunrise Filoramo.
As previously announced, the Sundance Institute and its founding senior director of artist programs Michelle Satter will receive the Golden Eddie during the ACE ceremony, while Lillian E. Benson (Eyes on the Prize) and Richard Chew (Star Wars) will receive Career Achievement Awards.
The complete list of nominees follows:
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC):
Belfast
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, ACE, BFE
Dune
Joe Walker, ACE
King Richard
Pamela Martin, ACE
No Time to Die
Tom Cross, ACE, Elliot Graham, ACE
The Power of the Dog
Peter Sciberras
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):
Cruella
Tatiana S. Riegel ACE
Don’t Look Up
Hank Corwin, ACE
The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun
Andrew Weisblum, ACE
Licorice Pizza
Andy Jurgensen
tick, tick…BOOM!
Myron Kerstein, ACE, Andrew Weisblum, ACE
BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:
Encanto
Jeremy Milton, ACE
Luca
Catherine Apple, ACE, Jason Hudak
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Greg Levitan
Raya and the Last Dragon
Fabienne Rawley, ACE, Shannon Stein
Sing 2
Gregory Perler, ACE
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):
Flee
Janus Billeskov Jansen
The Rescue
Bob Eisenhardt, ACE
Summer of Soul……Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised
Joshua L. Pearson
Val
Ting Poo, Leo Scott
The Velvet Underground
Affonso Gonçalves, ACE, Adam Kurnitz
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):
100 Foot Wave “Sea Monsters”
Abhay Sofsky, Adrienne Gits, Connor Culhane, Brandon Valentin
1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything “Starman”
Sam Blair
Allen V. Farrow “Episode 1”
Mikaela Shwer, Parker Laramie & Sara Newens
The Beatles: Get Back “Episode 3”
Jabez Olssen
Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry
Greg Finton, ACE, Lindsay Utz, ACE
BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:
Kevin Can F**k Himself “Fixed”
Kenneth LaMere ACE
Kevin Can F**k Himself “The Grand Victorian”
Ivan Victor, ACE
Kevin Can F**k Himself “Live Free or Die”
Daniel Schalk, ACE
BEST EDITED SINGLE-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:
Curb Your Enthusiasm “Igor, Gregor, & Timor”
Steven Rasch ACE, Thomas Foligno
Curb Your Enthusiasm “The Mormon Advantage”
Chris Chandler, Roger Nygard, ACE
Hacks “1.69 Million”
Susan Vaill, ACE
Ted Lasso “No Weddings and a Funeral”
A.J. Catoline, ACE
Ted Lasso “Rainbow”
Melissa McCoy, ACE
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES:
Euphoria “Fuck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob”
Julio C. Pérez IV, ACE, Nikola Boyanov
Lupin “Chapter 1”
Jean-Daniel Fernandez-Qundez
Squid Game “Gganbu”
Nam Na-young
Succession “All the Bells Say”
Ken Eluto, ACE
Succession “Chiantishire”
Jane Rizzo
BEST EDITED MOTION PICTURE (NON-THEATRICAL):
Kate
Sandra Montiel, ACE, Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir, ACE
Lupe
Shiran Carolyn Amir
Oslo
Jay Rabinowitz, ACE
BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES:
Dopesick “First Bottle”
Douglas Crise, ACE
Mare of Easttown “Fathers”
Amy E. Duddleston, ACE, Naomi Sunrise Filoramo
Mare of Easttown “Illusions”
Amy E. Duddleston, ACE
The White Lotus “Departures”
John M. Valerio, ACE
The White Lotus “Mysterious Monkeys”
Heather Persons
BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:
Formula 1: Drive to Survive “Man on Fire”
Dan Ablett, Kevin Austin, Otto Burnham, Shane McCormack, Graham Taylor
MasterChef: Legends “Semi Final Pt 3 Chef Showdown”
Roger Bartlett, Matt Cluett, Greg Fitzsimmons, Dylan Hart, Ezra Hudson, James Messina, Rod Schultheiss, Austin Scott, Molly Shock ACE
Queer Eye “Angel Gets Her Wings”
Nova Taylor, Sean Gill
BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL:
A Black Lady Sketch Show “Sister, May I Call You Oshun”
Daysha Broadway, ACE, Stephanie Filo, ACE, Jessica Hernández, ACE
Bo Burnham: Inside
Bo Burnham
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver “Union Busting”
Ryan Barger, Anthony Milae
BEST EDITED ANIMATION (NON-THEATRICAL):
Bobs Burgers ” Vampire Disco Death Dance”
Jeremy Reuben
Rick and Morty “Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion”
Lee Harting, ACE
What If? “What If… Ultron Won?”
Graham Fisher, Joel Fisher
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day