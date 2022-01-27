‘Belfast,’ ‘King Richard,’ No Time To Die’ Among American Cinema Editors Eddie Awards Nominees

American Cinema Editors announced the nominees for the 72st ACE Eddie Awards, which are scheduled to be presented during a March 5 ceremony at the Theater at the ACE Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. Organizers are planning for a 50 percent capacity at the in-person event while following COVID safety protocols.

Nominees for best edited dramatic feature are Úna Ní Dhonghaíle for Belfast, Joe Walker for Dune, Pamela Martin for King Richard, Tom Cross and Elliot Graham for No Time To Die, and Peter Sciberras for The Power of the Dog. In the best edited comedic feature category, ACE nominated Tatiana S. Riegel for Cruella, Hank Corwin for Don’t Look Up, Andrew Weisblum for The French Dispatch, Andy Jurgensen for Licorice Pizza, Myron Kerstein and (with a second nomination in the category) Andrew Weisblum for tick, tick…BOOM!

In four of the last 10 years, the winner of the Eddie for best edited dramatic feature went on to win the Oscar in film editing. A year ago, The Trial Of The Chicago 7 won the Eddie for best edited dramatic feature while Sound of Metal claimed the Oscar in film editing.

In the Eddies’ animated feature category, ACE nominated the editors of Encanto, Luca, The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Raya and the Last Dragon and Sing 2. The animated feature category was introduced in 2010. Since then the film that won the Eddie has mirrored the recipient of the Oscar for best-animated feature all but once (in 2015, when The Lego Movie won the Eddie and Big Hero Six grabbed the Oscar).

The editors of Flee, The Rescue, Summer of Soul, Val and The Velvet Underground were nominated for the Eddie in the feature documentary competition. In seven of the last 10 years, the winner of this category went on to win the Oscar for a feature documentary, including a year ago when My Octopus Teacher won both awards.

Several series received multiple nominations in their respective categories, including Kevin Can F**k Himself, with three nominations; and Curb Your Enthusiasm, Mare of Easttown, The White Lotus, Succession and Ted Lasso with two apiece. Amy E. Duddleston was nominated for both episodes of Mare of Easttown, while sharing the nom for the “Fathers” episode with Naomi Sunrise Filoramo.

As previously announced, the Sundance Institute and its founding senior director of artist programs Michelle Satter will receive the Golden Eddie during the ACE ceremony, while Lillian E. Benson (Eyes on the Prize) and Richard Chew (Star Wars) will receive Career Achievement Awards.

The complete list of nominees follows:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC):

Belfast

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, ACE, BFE

Dune

Joe Walker, ACE

King Richard

Pamela Martin, ACE

No Time to Die

Tom Cross, ACE, Elliot Graham, ACE

The Power of the Dog

Peter Sciberras

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):

Cruella

Tatiana S. Riegel ACE

Don’t Look Up

Hank Corwin, ACE

The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun

Andrew Weisblum, ACE

Licorice Pizza

Andy Jurgensen

tick, tick…BOOM!

Myron Kerstein, ACE, Andrew Weisblum, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

Encanto

Jeremy Milton, ACE

Luca

Catherine Apple, ACE, Jason Hudak

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Greg Levitan

Raya and the Last Dragon

Fabienne Rawley, ACE, Shannon Stein

Sing 2

Gregory Perler, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):

Flee

Janus Billeskov Jansen

The Rescue

Bob Eisenhardt, ACE

Summer of Soul……Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised

Joshua L. Pearson

Val

Ting Poo, Leo Scott

The Velvet Underground

Affonso Gonçalves, ACE, Adam Kurnitz

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):

100 Foot Wave “Sea Monsters”

Abhay Sofsky, Adrienne Gits, Connor Culhane, Brandon Valentin

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything “Starman”

Sam Blair

Allen V. Farrow “Episode 1”

Mikaela Shwer, Parker Laramie & Sara Newens

The Beatles: Get Back “Episode 3”

Jabez Olssen

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry

Greg Finton, ACE, Lindsay Utz, ACE

BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

Kevin Can F**k Himself “Fixed”

Kenneth LaMere ACE

Kevin Can F**k Himself “The Grand Victorian”

Ivan Victor, ACE

Kevin Can F**k Himself “Live Free or Die”

Daniel Schalk, ACE

BEST EDITED SINGLE-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

Curb Your Enthusiasm “Igor, Gregor, & Timor”

Steven Rasch ACE, Thomas Foligno

Curb Your Enthusiasm “The Mormon Advantage”

Chris Chandler, Roger Nygard, ACE

Hacks “1.69 Million”

Susan Vaill, ACE

Ted Lasso “No Weddings and a Funeral”

A.J. Catoline, ACE

Ted Lasso “Rainbow”

Melissa McCoy, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES:

Euphoria “Fuck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob”

Julio C. Pérez IV, ACE, Nikola Boyanov

Lupin “Chapter 1”

Jean-Daniel Fernandez-Qundez

Squid Game “Gganbu”

Nam Na-young

Succession “All the Bells Say”

Ken Eluto, ACE

Succession “Chiantishire”

Jane Rizzo

BEST EDITED MOTION PICTURE (NON-THEATRICAL):

Kate

Sandra Montiel, ACE, Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir, ACE

Lupe

Shiran Carolyn Amir

Oslo

Jay Rabinowitz, ACE

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES:

Dopesick “First Bottle”

Douglas Crise, ACE

Mare of Easttown “Fathers”

Amy E. Duddleston, ACE, Naomi Sunrise Filoramo

Mare of Easttown “Illusions”

Amy E. Duddleston, ACE

The White Lotus “Departures”

John M. Valerio, ACE

The White Lotus “Mysterious Monkeys”

Heather Persons

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

Formula 1: Drive to Survive “Man on Fire”

Dan Ablett, Kevin Austin, Otto Burnham, Shane McCormack, Graham Taylor

MasterChef: Legends “Semi Final Pt 3 Chef Showdown”

Roger Bartlett, Matt Cluett, Greg Fitzsimmons, Dylan Hart, Ezra Hudson, James Messina, Rod Schultheiss, Austin Scott, Molly Shock ACE

Queer Eye “Angel Gets Her Wings”

Nova Taylor, Sean Gill

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL:

A Black Lady Sketch Show “Sister, May I Call You Oshun”

Daysha Broadway, ACE, Stephanie Filo, ACE, Jessica Hernández, ACE

Bo Burnham: Inside

Bo Burnham

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver “Union Busting”

Ryan Barger, Anthony Milae

BEST EDITED ANIMATION (NON-THEATRICAL):

Bobs Burgers ” Vampire Disco Death Dance”

Jeremy Reuben

Rick and Morty “Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion”

Lee Harting, ACE

What If? “What If… Ultron Won?”

Graham Fisher, Joel Fisher