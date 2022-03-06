‘King Richard,’ ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ Top American Cinema Editors Eddie Awards

Pamela Martin’s editing of King Richard, and Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum for Tick, Tick … Boom!, topped American Cinema Editors’ 72nd ACE Eddie Awards, winning the categories for dramatic feature and comedy feature, respectively, Saturday at the Theater at the ACE Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles. Organizers planned for a reduced capacity in-person event while following COVID-19 safety protocols, and an after-party followed at Clifton’s.

Martin topped a field of nominees, including Úna Ní Dhonghaíle for Belfast, Joe Walker for Dune, Tom Cross and Elliot Graham for No Time to Die and Peter Sciberras for The Power of the Dog. In the best edited comedic feature category, Kerstein and Weisblum were nominated alongside Tatiana S. Riegel for Cruella, Hank Corwin for Don’t Look Up, Andy Jurgensen for Licorice Pizza, plus The French Dispatch, which delivered a second nomination for Weisblum.

King Richard, Tick, Tick … Boom!, Dune, The Power of the Dog and Don’t Look Up are nominated for the Oscar in film editing. In four of the last 10 years, the winner of the Eddie for best edited dramatic feature went on to win the Oscar in the category.

During the evening, Jeremy Milton won the best edited animated feature Eddie for his work on Disney’s Encanto. The animated feature category was introduced in 2010. Since then, the film that won the Eddie has mirrored the recipient of the Oscar for best animated feature all but once (in 2015, when The Lego Movie won the Eddie, and Big Hero 6 grabbed the Oscar).

Summer of Soul editor Joshua L. Pearson claimed the Eddie in the feature documentary competition. In seven of the last 10 years, the winner of this category went on to win the Oscar for best feature documentary.

Among the series winners were editors of Kevin Can F**k Himself, Mare of Easttown and Succession.

The presentation had a strong sense of camaraderie, and there were numerous disapproving references to the controversial decision to reformat the Academy Awards with eight categories, including editing, presented before the live broadcast and edited into the show.

While he didn’t specifically mention the Oscars, ACE president Kevin Tent earned enthusiastic applause in his welcome, as he emphasized, “Today is about all editors. We know our value … and any executives, directors or producers of value know this as well.”

Show host DJ Lance was more direct, citing the telecast plan as the audience booed loudly. He then got a laugh as he quipped, “Who are they going to get to cut it?”

Emilio Estavez presented a Career Achievement Award to Oscar winner Richard Chew (Star Wars), and remembered watching Chew receive his Oscar live during that 1978 broadcast. Accepting the award to a standing ovation, Chew said, “These are fractured and fragile times. Maybe [with movies], we can [provide] entertainment and send a message … to emphasize our common humanity.”

Debbie Allen presented a Career Achievement Award to Lillian E. Benson (Eyes on the Prize). “I hope for a safe, secure and inclusive world, and a safe, secure and inclusive industry,” said Benson, the first woman of color to be inducted into ACE. She also received a standing ovation.

Chloé Zhao was also on hand to award ACE’s Golden Eddie to the Sundance Institute and its founding senior director of artist programs, Michelle Satter. Sundance, which this year celebrates its 40th anniversary, gives emerging filmmakers “a safe place to be vulnerable,” Zhao said.

The complete list of winners follows.

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC):

King Richard (WINNER)

Pamela Martin, ACE

Belfast

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, ACE, BFE

Dune

Joe Walker, ACE

No Time to Die

Tom Cross, ACE, Elliot Graham, ACE

The Power of the Dog

Peter Sciberras

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):

Tick, Tick … Boom! (WINNER)

Myron Kerstein, ACE, Andrew Weisblum, ACE

Cruella

Tatiana S. Riegel ACE

Don’t Look Up

Hank Corwin, ACE

The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun

Andrew Weisblum, ACE

Licorice Pizza

Andy Jurgensen

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

Encanto (WINNER)

Jeremy Milton, ACE

Luca

Catherine Apple, ACE, Jason Hudak

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Greg Levitan

Raya and the Last Dragon

Fabienne Rawley, ACE, Shannon Stein

Sing 2

Gregory Perler, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):

Summer of Soul……Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised (WINNER)

Joshua L. Pearson

Flee

Janus Billeskov Jansen

The Rescue

Bob Eisenhardt, ACE

Val

Ting Poo, Leo Scott

The Velvet Underground

Affonso Gonçalves, ACE, Adam Kurnitz

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):

The Beatles: Get Back “Episode 3” (WINNER)

Jabez Olssen

100 Foot Wave “Sea Monsters”

Abhay Sofsky, Adrienne Gits, Connor Culhane, Brandon Valentin

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything “Starman”

Sam Blair

Allen V. Farrow “Episode 1”

Mikaela Shwer, Parker Laramie & Sara Newens

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry

Greg Finton, ACE, Lindsay Utz, ACE

BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

Kevin Can F**k Himself “Live Free or Die” (WINNER)

Daniel Schalk, ACE, Joseph Fulton

Kevin Can F**k Himself “Fixed”

Kenneth LaMere, ACE, Joseph Fulton

Kevin Can F**k Himself “The Grand Victorian”

Ivan Victor, ACE, Joseph Fulton

BEST EDITED SINGLE-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

Hacks “1.69 Million” (WINNER)

Susan Vaill, ACE

Curb Your Enthusiasm “Igor, Gregor, & Timor”

Steven Rasch ACE, Thomas Foligno

Curb Your Enthusiasm “The Mormon Advantage”

Chris Chandler, Roger Nygard, ACE

Ted Lasso “No Weddings and a Funeral”

A.J. Catoline, ACE

Ted Lasso “Rainbow”

Melissa McCoy, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES:

Succession “All the Bells Say” (WINNER)

Ken Eluto, ACE

Euphoria “Fuck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob”

Julio C. Pérez IV, ACE, Nikola Boyanov

Lupin “Chapter 1”

Jean-Daniel Fernandez-Qundez

Squid Game “Gganbu”

Nam Na-young

Succession “Chiantishire”

Jane Rizzo

BEST EDITED MOTION PICTURE (NON-THEATRICAL):

Oslo (WINNER)

Jay Rabinowitz, ACE

Kate

Sandra Montiel, ACE, Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir, ACE

Lupe

Shiran Carolyn Amir

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES:

Mare of Easttown “Illusions” (WINNER)

Amy E. Duddleston, ACE

Dopesick “First Bottle”

Douglas Crise, ACE

Mare of Easttown “Fathers”

Amy E. Duddleston, ACE, Naomi Sunrise Filoramo

The White Lotus “Departures”

John M. Valerio, ACE

The White Lotus “Mysterious Monkeys”

Heather Persons

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

Formula 1: Drive to Survive “Man on Fire” (WINNER)

Dan Ablett, Kevin Austin, Otto Burnham, Shane McCormack, Graham Taylor

MasterChef: Legends “Semi Final Pt 3 Chef Showdown”

Roger Bartlett, Matt Cluett, Greg Fitzsimmons, Dylan Hart, Ezra Hudson, James Messina, Rod Schultheiss, Austin Scott, Molly Shock ACE

Queer Eye “Angel Gets Her Wings”

Nova Taylor, Sean Gill

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL:

Bo Burnham: Inside (WINNER)

Bo Burnham

A Black Lady Sketch Show “Sister, May I Call You Oshun”

Daysha Broadway, ACE, Stephanie Filo, ACE, Jessica Hernández, ACE

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver “Union Busting”

Ryan Barger, Anthony Milae

BEST EDITED ANIMATION (NON-THEATRICAL):

Bobs Burgers ” Vampire Disco Death Dance” (WINNER)

Jeremy Reuben

Rick and Morty “Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion”

Lee Harting, ACE

What If? “What If… Ultron Won?”

Graham Fisher, Joel Fisher