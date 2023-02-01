‘Elvis,’ ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once,’ ‘The Woman King’ Among American Cinema Editors’ Eddie Nominees

'Elvis,' 'The Woman King' and 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'

The American Cinema Editors group has revealed the nominees for the 2023 Eddie Awards, which will be handed out March 5 at UCLA’s Royce Hall.

The live-action theatrical feature competition has two categories, drama and comedy. The nominees in the category of best edited dramatic feature are Sven Budelmann for All Quiet on the Western Front, Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond for Elvis, Monika Willi for Tár, Eddie Hamilton for Top Gun: Maverick and Terilyn A. Shropshire for The Woman King. Nominees for best edited comedic feature are Mikkel E.G. Nielsen for The Banshees of Inisherin, Paul Rogers for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Bob Ducsay for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Christopher Tellefsen for The Menu and Ruben Östlund and Mikel Cee Karlsson for Triangle of Sadness.

With her nomination for The Woman King, Shropshire becomes the second Black woman to be nominated for an Eddie in the dramatic feature category. (Joi McMillon was previously nominated in the category for Moonlight.)

The Eddie-nominated editors of The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Top Gun: Maverick and Tár are additionally nominated for the Oscar in film editing. In four of the last 10 years, the winner of the Eddie for best edited dramatic feature went on to win the Academy Award.

In the Eddies’ animated feature category, ACE nominated the editors of The Bad Guys, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Turning Red. The animated feature category was introduced in 2010. Since then, the film that won the Eddie has mirrored the recipient of the Oscar for best animated feature all but once (in 2015, when The Lego Movie won the Eddie and Big Hero Six collected the Oscar).

The editors of All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Fire of Love, Good Night Oppy, Moonage Daydream and Navalny were nominated for the Eddie in the theatrical feature documentary competition. In eight of the last 10 years, the winner of this category went on to win the Oscar for best feature documentary, including a year ago when Summer of Soul won both awards.

In the categories for series episodes, Barry, Euphoria, Severence and The White Lotus picked up two nominations apiece.

As previously announced, The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood will be honored with the Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award during the ceremony. Additionally, career achievement awards will be presented to Oscar-nominated editor Don Zimmerman (Coming Home, Heaven Can Wait) and Emmy- and Eddie-winning editor Lynne Willingham (Breaking Bad, The X-Files).

The complete list of nominees follows:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Drama, Theatrical):

All Quiet on the Western Front

Sven Budelmann, BFS

Elvis

Matt Villa, ACE ASE

Jonathan Redmond

Tár

Monika Willi

Top Gun: Maverick

Eddie Hamilton, ACE

The Woman King

Terilyn A. Shropshire, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Comedy, Theatrical):

The Banshees of Inisherin

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, ACE

Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Paul Rogers

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Bob Ducsay, ACE

The Menu

Christopher Tellefsen, ACE

Triangle of Sadness

Ruben Östlund

Mikel Cee Karlsson

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM (Theatrical or Non-Theatrical):

The Bad Guys

John Venzon, ACE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Ken Schretzmann, ACE

Holly Klein

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Dean Fleischer-Camp

Nick Paley

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

James Ryan, ACE

Turning Red

Nicholas C. Smith, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Theatrical):

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Amy Foote

Joe Bini

Brian A. Kates, ACE

Fire of Love

Erin Casper

Jocelyne Chaput

Good Night Oppy

Helen Kearns, ACE

Rejh Cabrera

Moonage Daydream

Brett Morgen

Navalny

Langdon Page

Maya Hawke

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Non-Theatrical):

The Andy Warhol Diaries: “Collab: Andy & Basquiat”

Steve Ross

George Carlin’s American Dream

Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE

The Last Movie Stars: “Luck is an Art”

Barry Poltermann

Luci and Desi

Robert A. Martinez

Pelosi in the House

Geof Bartz, ACE

BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

The Conners: “Of Missing Minds and Missing Fries”

Brian Schnuckel, ACE

How I Met Your Father: “Timing is Everything”

Susan Federman, ACE

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Art of Negotiation”

Chris Poulos

BEST EDITED SINGLE CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

Atlanta: “Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World.”

Kyle Reiter, ACE

Isaac Hagy, ACE

Barry: “710N”

Franky Guttman

Barry: “Starting Now”

Ali Greer

The Bear: “System”

Joanna Naugle

Only Murders in the Building: “I Know Who Did It”

Shelly Westerman, ACE

Payton Koch

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES:

Andor: “One Way Out”

Simon Smith

Euphoria: “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird”

Aaron I. Butler, ACE

Julio Perez IV, ACE

Euphoria: “The Theater and Its Double”

Laura Zempel

Julio Perez IV, ACE

Nikola Boyanov

Severance: “In Perpetuity”

Geoffrey Richman, ACE

Erica Freed Marker, ACE

Severance: “The We We Are”

Geoffrey Richman, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (NON-THEATRICAL):

Fire Island

Brian A. Kates, ACE

Hocus Pocus 2

Julia Wong, ACE

A Jazzman’s Blues

Maysie Hoy, ACE

Prey

Angela M. Catanzaro, A.C.E.

Claudia Castello

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Jamie Kennedy

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES:

Gaslit: “Year of the Rat”

Joe Leonard, ACE

Obi-Wan Kenobi: “Part VI”

Kelley Dixon, ACE

Josh Earl, ACE

Station Eleven: “Unbroken Circle”

Anna Hauger, ACE

David Eisenberg

Yoni Reiss

Anthony McAfee

The White Lotus: “Abduction”

Heather Persons, ACE

The White Lotus: “Arrivederci”

John M. Valerio ACE

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

Deadliest Catch: “Sailor’s Delight”

Isaiah Camp, ACE

Joe Mikan, ACE

Alexander Rubinow, ACE

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “Hard Racing”

Cassie Bennitt

Matt Rudge

Duncan Moir

Nic Zimmerman

Jack Foxton

Neil Clarkson

Vice: “Killing for Success & Marcos Returns”

Paula Salhany

Brandon Kiefer

Andrew Pattison

Catherine Lee

Victoria Lesiw

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL:

A Black Lady Sketch Show: “Save My Edges, I’m A Donor!”

Stephanie Filo, ACE

Bradinn French

Taylor Mason

S. Robyn Wilson

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: “Police Interrogations”

Anthony Miale, ACE

Ryan Barger

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: “Volodymyr Zelenskyy Special”

Cori Wapnowska

Jon Higgins

BEST EDITED ANIMATED SERIES:

Big Mouth: “Dadda Dia!”

Felipe Salazar

Bob’s Burgers: “Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner”

Jeremy Reuben, ACE

Love, Death & Robots: “Bad Travelling”

Kirk Baxter, ACE

ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING:

Adriana Guevara – New York University

Jazmin Jamias – American Film Institute

Tianze Sun – American Film Institute